Hyderabad roads see at least four deaths every day, number of fatalities on the rise

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The recent accidents in Hyderabad are certainly not isolated incidents, as at least four people, on an average, are killed each day due to mishaps on the city’s roads.

As many as 1,635 people have died in crashes so far this year, while 1,661 lost their lives in 2018, according to data from the three police commissionerates that monitor the GHMC limits and its outskirts.

The most notorious roads are in the Cyberabad Traffic police limits, where 783 lives were snuffed out this year by a combination of unsafe stretches and poor driving. Just this month, there have been 63 deaths in the region.

“The number of accidents has reduced by almost eight per cent this year, but the number of deaths went up due to helmetless riding, speeding and driving on the wrong side,” said DCP Vijay Kumar of the Cyberabad Traffic police.

While there were 662 deaths and 3,097 injuries in the Cyberabad Traffic police limits in 2018, the corresponding figures this year are 783 and 2,704 respectively.

The Rachakonda police limits saw the second-highest number of accidents, with 610 people killed and 2,526 injured this year (until October).

In 2018, 719 lives were lost to road accidents in the region. Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Traffic police limits, which are smaller and have fewer state and national highways, saw 242 deaths this year, compared to 280 last year.

The main reason more people are losing their lives in accidents is the deadly combination of faulty helmets or no helmets and speeding, say officials.