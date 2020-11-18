STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Nizam of Hyderabad's grandson files plaint against kin over 35 million pounds fund in UK bank

Nawab Najaf Ali Khan, grandson of seventh Nizam, in a press release alleged that an invalid Certificate of Succession was submitted in the UK court in the Nizam's fund case.

Published: 18th November 2020 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur (Photo Wikipedia Commons)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A grandson of the last Nizam of erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad has filed a complaint with police here against some of his relatives alleging that they submitted false and fabricated documents to claim 35 million pounds belonging to the former ruler lying in a bank in Britain.

Nawab Najaf Ali Khan, grandson of seventh Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur, on Tuesday approached Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar and submitted a complaint to him in this regard.

In October 2019, a UK court had ruled in favour of India and the Princes while dismissing Pakistan's claim over the funds belonging to the late Nizam that were deposited in a London bank account, settling a over 70-year legal dispute.

The Nizam's descendants, Prince Mukarram Jah the titular eighth Nizam of Hyderabad and his younger brother Prince Muffakham Jah, had joined hands with the Indian government in the legal battle against the Pakistan government over around GBP 35 million lying with NatWest Bank plc in London.

​ALSO READ | Nizam Osman Ali Khan Bahadur's kin approach Hyderabad police seeking security

In the complaint, Nawab Najaf Ali Khan sought registration of case against Mukarram Jah, his ex-wife Esra Birgen Jah, also holder of his General Power of Attorney (GPA), his son Azmath Jah and his brother Prince Muffakham Jah.

Najaf Ali Khan in a press release alleged that an invalid Certificate of Succession was submitted in the UK court in the Nizam's fund case.

Mukarram Jah and three other family members had "fraudulently" used the certificate in order to cause wrongful gain to themselves and resulting in loss to rest of the legal heirs of the late Nizam of Hyderabad.

"This Certificate dated February 27, 1967 was issued to Mukarram Jah by the Union Government as sole successor to the Nizam VII.

We informed the Commissioner that after the 26th amendment to the Constitution in 1971 by the insertion of Article 363A, this Certificate had become null and void and hence ultra-vires to the Constitution," Najaf Ali Khan said.

​ALSO READ | Kin cries foul in Nizam funds case, approaches Centre, Delhi HC

According to him, Prince Mukarram Jah was no longer a ruler of Hyderabad, in succession to the VII Nizam, and he is like any ordinary citizen.

Therefore the personal law of inheritance is applicable for the matter of inheritance.

Najaf Ali Khan said on Wednesday that the Police Commissioner said he will forward the complaint to his legal team.

"It is a violation of Constitution of India and a serious offence," he alleged.

However, the Hyderabad Police Commissioner could not be reached for his comments over the complaint.

Najaf Ali Khan also requested the police to provide security to him and his family members stating that they were receiving threats.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nizam Nizam of Hyderabad Nawab Najaf Ali Khan Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp