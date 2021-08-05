STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad pub owners told to arrange cabs for drunk customers

DCP Madhapur M Venkateshwarlu also warned them not to serve liquor to minors and to install CCTV with a minimum recording of 30 days.

During the meeting, the owners and managers were told that it is their responsibility to ensure that they hire a cab for customers or arrange a valet driver, and do not allow drunk customers to drive their vehicles.

(For representational purposes)

HYDERABAD: In an attempt to prevent incidents such as the drunken driving accident at Kondapur on August 1, 2021, which killed one and severely injured another, the Cyberabad police held a meeting with owners and managers of all pubs and bars operating in the area on Wednesday.

DCP Madhapur M Venkateshwarlu, informed them about the arrest of Snort Pub owner and Manager in connection with the accident under charges of abetment to culpable homicide and instructed them to comply with the rules.

During the meeting, the owners and managers were told that it is their responsibility to ensure that they hire a cab for customers or arrange a valet driver, and do not allow drunk customers to drive their vehicles. They were also told to strictly comply with prohibitory orders on national holidays and dry days and also to procure a breath analyzer to ensure that no person leaving the pub is in a drunken condition.

“In case of any trouble from the customers in following these instructions, you may call on Dial 100 and seek police assistance. Further by closing your establishments on time, you will avoid such untoward incidents,” Venkateshwarlu said. He also warned them not to serve liquor to minors and to install CCTV with a minimum recording of 30 days.

