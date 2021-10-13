STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

2019 Hyderabad encounter: Ex-police chief VC Sajjanar denies giving nod for safe house transfer

Sajjanar said that he was not aware when the accused were shifted from prison to the safehouse during police custody and added that DCP Shamshabad had only informed him about this.

Published: 13th October 2021 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

VC Sajjanar

Former Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar (File photo| EPS)

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: VC Sajjanar, TSRTC managing director and former commissioner of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, deposed before the three-member judicial commission on Tuesday that he didn't give permission to Shadnagar ACP V Surender to keep the four accused in a safe place at Ravi Guest House in Mirjaguda during their police custody.

"My office received information from DCP Shamshabad about the utilisation of a safe house," he said.

He said that his office was only informed, and that he didn't grant permission when pointed to a document which mentioned, "Commissioner of Police gave permission to keep the accused in a safe place at Mirjaguda Ravi Guest House."

Sajjanar said that he was not aware when the accused were shifted from prison to the safehouse during police custody and added that DCP Shamshabad had only informed him about this.

ALSO READ | Why did you treat this as street crime, SC panel asks former top cop

"I was not aware that the accused were interrogated at the safehouse and about the second confession of all the accused. I was also not aware that the accused were taken out for crime scene reconstruction and recovery of articles belonging to the victim," emphasised Sajjanar.

Sajjanar told the commission that at 6:20 am on December 6, 2019, DCP Shamshabad informed him that the accused were taken for recovery of articles and during the process, there was an exchange of fire.

When asked if he had instructed anyone against informing the judicial magistrate about the firing incident and against disturbing the bodies of the accused till the judicial magistrate completes the inquest, he said that DCP Shamshabad had informed him that the magistrate was informed.

When asked to show the guidelines, he said, as per the advice from the legal advisors of Cyberabad Commissionerate, the inquest had to be conducted by the Executive Magistrate in custodial death cases, so
they went ahead with it.

ALSO READ | Made wrong statements due to Telugu barrier, says ex-top cop VC Sajjanar

Further in response to the questions, Sajjanar said that it is not the first encounter in Telangana and though he was not aware of the exact number, in all cases, the inquest was conducted by an Executive Magistrate.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyberabad police 2019 Hyderabad encounter Hyderabad encounter Hyderabad rapists encounter 2019 Hyderabad rape VC Sajjanar
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
No shortage, reports of coal crisis baseless: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Flipkart delivered two bars of Nirma soap to customer instead of iPhone 12. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
Flipkart customer orders iPhone worth Rs 51,999, gets soaps instead; company responds
Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao
Black money 'extorted' from Covid patients flowing into real estate: Ex-IAS officer
Former captain MS Dhoni (L) and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
MS Dhoni won't charge any fee for being mentor of Indian team: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp