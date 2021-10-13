STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad encounter: Made wrong statements due to Telugu barrier, says ex-top cop VC Sajjanar

Published: 13th October 2021 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 02:56 PM

Ex-Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Deposing before the three-member commission to probe the alleged encounter of the rape and murder accused on December 6, 2019, VC Sajjanar stated that he had 'erroneously' given statements to the media. 

When asked if his 'erroneous answers' had completely prejudiced fair and impartial investigation, Sajjanar replied in the negative. He stated that he had erroneously mentioned in the press meet that all police personnel accompanying the accused to the scene of the crime were armed.

ALSO READ | 2019 Hyderabad encounter: Ex-police chief VC Sajjanar denies giving nod for safe house transfer

"I am not a native of Telangana and Telugu not being my mother tongue, it was mentioned that all police personnel were armed. But actually, only six of them were armed and four were handlers," he said. He also stated that he had erroneously stated in the press meet that the articles of the victim were recovered from the backside of a bush.

He also stated that he was not aware that the articles were hidden behind the bush, according to the confession of the accused, and that the place of hiding was changed in the second confession of the accused. He also added that he had erroneously mentioned that the DNA profiling of the victim and accused had been done while addressing the press after the alleged encounter.

ALSO READ | 2019 Hyderabad encounter: Why did you treat this as street crime, SC panel asks former top cop

