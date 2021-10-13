STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2019 Hyderabad encounter: Why did you treat this as street crime, SC panel asks former top cop

VC Sajjanar said that he addressed the press during the arrest of the accused in the rape and murder case and after their death only on the request of DCP Shamshabad.

Police personnel at the Hyderabad encounter scene.

Police personnel at the Hyderabad encounter scene. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a serious note of the several answers by former commissioner of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate VC Sajjanar where he mentions that he was briefed by DCP Shamshabad, the commission asked Sajjanar how he had treated such a sensational crime in his jurisdiction as a 'street crime'. 

"You stated that you didn't monitor the investigation and were confined to taking only morning briefings from the DCP. Even though there is an Investigating Officer (IO), as the commissioner, the public, government, everybody looks to you for maintaining order and also prevention and detection of crime. That being so, how can you say that you had treated such a sensational crime as a street crime," the commission asked.

"It is not correct. As a chief of police, my job is to aid and supplement my officers in the investigation. As a part of it, I have given them a free hand by having their own teams. A DCP is for all purposes, like an SP in districts," Sajjanar said. 

He also stated that he addressed the press during the arrest of the accused in the rape and murder case and after their death on December 6, 2019, only on the request of DCP Shamshabad. He added that he did not mention in the press meet that the accused allegedly snatched weapons from a CI and SI and that they were unlocked at the time of the incident.

He said that he made the statement on briefing from DCP Shamshabad. "I did not enquire from the CI and SI, but in the initial inquiry, the DCP must have ascertained it," he said.

