Hyderabad minor gang-rape: Two minors, son of Waqf board official held  

Out of the four persons identified as accused in the offence, police had already arrested Saduddin Malik on Friday. Another accused Umran Khan and another minor boy are still absconding.

Published: 04th June 2022 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: City police on Saturday apprehended two minors including the son of a senior Waqf board official in connection with the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at Jubilee Hills. They are being produced before the juvenile board, said Joel Davis, DCP west zone. 

Out of the four persons identified as accused in the offence, police had already arrested Saduddin Malik on Friday. Another accused Umran Khan and another minor boy who is involved in the offence are still absconding.  Efforts are continued to apprehend the remaining accused who are absconding, Davis said. 

The victim was raped by the five accused in an Innova, when they offered to drop her home on May 28. Initially, a molestation case was registered, and later on the statement of the victim, the case was altered with gang rape charges. 

Further investigation is on to know if any more people are involved in the offence, police said.

