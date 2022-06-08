STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad gang-rape: MLA’s son, another minor apprehended in Telangana

Probe going on in a fair manner, no pressure on us to not act against anyone, said the Commissioner

Published: 08th June 2022 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

The Commissioner said they have gathered strong evidence against all those involved in the offence. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:   Hyderabad city police apprehended two more minors including the son of an MIM MLA, involved in the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at Jubilee Hills a week ago. This takes the total number of those in custody in the case to six including a major, Saduddin Malik (18). The MLA’s son was not involved in the rape, but prior to the offence in the Innova, when he accompanied the victim in the Mercedes, he molested her. Three of his friends who were with him in the Mercedes, also molested her. According to City Police Commissioner CV Anand, there were bruises on the victim’s neck and injuries on other parts of her body.

The Commissioner said they have gathered strong evidence against all those involved in the offence and all efforts are being made to make a strong case in the court. When asked if children of politicians were involved in the offence, he refused to reveal any details, citing Supreme Court guidelines. Denying any delay in apprehending the boys and lapses in the investigation, he said that with the case being sensitive in nature, the police took time to corroborate the evidence with the victim’s statements, CCTV footage and other details, to deduce each person’s role. 

“The investigation is going on in a fair and impartial manner and there is no hesitation or any pressure to not act against anybody connected to the case,” he added. He further added that on the day of the party, the girl came to the pub along with a friend. During the party, as her friend got busy with others, the victim got talking to another girl. At this time, one of the boys approached her, after which Saduddin Malik (18) reached the scene and they started misbehaving with her. As their advances increased, the victim and the other girl left the pub and came to the road.  

Accused raped girl one after other: CP

Seeing them leaving the club, Saduddin and five other boys followed them and continued harassing them. Sensing trouble, the other girl left the place in a cab, leaving the victim alone. Taking advantage of this, the accused trapped her and took her with them in a Mercedes, to Concu bakery.

Enroute, all the boys molested her one after the other. At the eatery, the girl was moved into an Innova, alleged to be the official vehicle of a chief functionary of the Telangana Wakf Board. They drove the Innova to an isolated location behind in Road No 44, Jubilee Hills and raped her one after the other. After the offence, they dropped her at the pub and left the place. They then drove to a farmhouse, abandoned the vehicle there and fled.

Innova found in a residence
To a query if the car was abandoned and anybody helped the boys or tried to suppress the evidence of facts related to the case, Anand said the place where the Innova car was found is a residence. “We have to verify if someone helped them to suppress the evidence. We are also verifying if the car is an official vehicle as is alleged,” he said. Anand also said that the other girl who was with the victim at the pub, was not misbehaved with and sensing trouble, she left the place.

