Tapgate: Telangana Police oppose prime accused T Prabhakar Rao's anticipatory bail plea

HYDERABAD: Probing the phone-tapping case, P Venkatagiri, IO and ACP, has filed a 45-page counter affidavit before the Telangana High Court, opposing the anticipatory bail plea of T Prabhakar Rao, the retired chief of the Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) and prime accused (A-1) in the case.
Describing the case as one involving a "serious and grave criminal conspiracy," the affidavit said Prabhakar, along with other accused, executed a calculated plan involving illegal surveillance, cyber crimes, destruction of evidence and misuse of official positions for political and personal gain.
The IO said the conspiracy was aimed at distorting democratic processes and curbing the freedom of citizens to favour a political party, presumed to be the BRS and its leadership.
According to the affidavit, the probe unearthed unauthorised surveillance and harassment of political leaders, journalists, judicial officers, bureaucrats, businessmen and their families.
Sensitive electronic data, including materials related to national security, were allegedly tampered with and destroyed. It further stated that following the BRS's defeat in the recent Assembly elections, Prabhakar and other accused including D Praneeth Kumar, Bhujanga Rao and Radha Krishna Rao conspired to erase digital and physical evidence related to their operations. Devices such as laptops, phones, and storage drives were allegedly formatted, and key SIB documents were destroyed to cover up their tracks.
It was also noted that P Radha Krishna Rao, A-5, resigned from his position as officer on special duty (OSD) soon after the election results were declared.
The police accused Prabhakar Rao of absconding and monitoring court proceedings from abroad while evading the Indian legal system. The affidavit stated that the accused only approached the court for anticipatory bail after facing possible deportation from the US due to visa expiry, the impounding of his passport, the issuance of a Red Corner Notice by Interpol and the initiation of an extradition process.
‘Exploiting legal processes’
The officer emphasised that Accused Nos. 2 to 5 have already spent about 11 months in judicial custody, whereas Prabhakar Rao and Accused No. 6 fled the country and are now trying to exploit the legal process for relief.
The police strongly opposed the bail plea, asserting that anticipatory bail is a discretionary relief meant for those who approach the court with clean hands.
The affidavit argued, Prabhakar Rao's lack of bona fides and his deliberate attempts to evade investigation and arrest should disqualify him from receiving such relief. The counter concluded with a prayer to the Court to dismiss the anticipatory bail plea "in the interest of justice”.