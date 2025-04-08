Tapgate: Telangana Police oppose prime accused T Prabhakar Rao's anticipatory bail plea

HYDERABAD: Probing the phone-tapping case, P Venkatagiri, IO and ACP, has filed a 45-page counter affidavit before the Telangana High Court, opposing the anticipatory bail plea of T Prabhakar Rao, the retired chief of the Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) and prime accused (A-1) in the case.

Describing the case as one involving a "serious and grave criminal conspiracy," the affidavit said Prabhakar, along with other accused, executed a calculated plan involving illegal surveillance, cyber crimes, destruction of evidence and misuse of official positions for political and personal gain.

The IO said the conspiracy was aimed at distorting democratic processes and curbing the freedom of citizens to favour a political party, presumed to be the BRS and its leadership.

According to the affidavit, the probe unearthed unauthorised surveillance and harassment of political leaders, journalists, judicial officers, bureaucrats, businessmen and their families.

Sensitive electronic data, including materials related to national security, were allegedly tampered with and destroyed. It further stated that following the BRS's defeat in the recent Assembly elections, Prabhakar and other accused including D Praneeth Kumar, Bhujanga Rao and Radha Krishna Rao conspired to erase digital and physical evidence related to their operations. Devices such as laptops, phones, and storage drives were allegedly formatted, and key SIB documents were destroyed to cover up their tracks.