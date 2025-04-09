Hyderabad

Muscle Hustle: Experts tell you how to tackle sarcopenia

If you're 60 or older, watch out for sarcopenia — an age-related muscle loss that can impact strength and mobility. Here’s a breakdown of what it is, along with expert tips on fitness and diet to keep you strong
Representative picture of an elderly individual
Nitika Krishna
Updated on
You're in what they call the ‘golden years’ of life — your children are well-settled, you live comfortably, and have saved enough money to indulge in the luxuries of life. But you just don’t seem to have the strength that you used to when you were in your 20s and 30s. Your children insist on carrying your suitcases, and even a simple staircase feels like a mountain to climb. In the medical realm, these are seen as signs of something called ‘sarcopenia’. There is no need to be alarmed, but it is important to be aware.

What is sarcopenia?

“Sarcopenia is the gradual loss of muscle mass, leading to decrease in muscle function and overall strength. As the natural ageing process happens, there will be a decrease in muscle fibres. This phenomenon is called muscle atrophy. Sarcopenia mostly occurs in those who are 60 years and above,” said Dr Anoop Reddy Sama, consultant shoulder and sports surgeon, Renova Century Hospitals, Banjara Hills.

The orthopaedician added that until your 40s, the body has a mechanism to counteract the loss of muscle. “Every day, there are activities which may weaken the human muscles. But when you are younger, regeneration happens faster. But as you grow older, this process is slower,” he noted.

The why

The orthopaedician pointed out that apart from the leading cause of ageing, there are several other reasons for the occurrence of sarcopenia.

  • Poor lifestyle: Lack of physical activity, inadequate strength training, and poor dietary habits, which can lead to obesity and insulin resistance.

  • Reduction in hormone levels: Key hormones include oestrogen, progesterone, and testosterone. Men with less testosterone are especially prone to sarcopenia.

  • Comorbidities: This includes diabetes, kidney diseases, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and rheumatoid arthritis. Diabetes can cause muscle loss due to an imbalance in carbohydrate metabolism. Results of poor lifestyle choices, such as obesity and insulin resistance, are risk factors for diabetes and ultimately, sarcopenia.

A person with sarcopenia tends to feel a loss of strength
Observe closely

“The primary symptoms of sarcopenia are thinning of upper and lower limb muscles. What you may feel is a loss of strength and difficulty getting up from a sitting position or getting down from a car. You may also find it harder to perform daily chores. People with sarcopenia may also experience frequent falls,” said Dr Anoop.

Treating sarcopenia

The orthopaedician advised, “There are no medicines to treat sarcopenia. The best treatments are lifestyle modifications through ample exercise and dietary changes. It is best to consult your healthcare provider. As doctors, what we do is evaluate the causes of sarcopenia and work towards tackling them. Start thinking and acting right from your 30s and 40s. A good, consistent lifestyle will prevent sarcopenia to a good extent and work wonders for your health.”

Representative picture of an older individual exercising
Fitness tips from Dr Michael Chinnam PT, HOD - Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation, Arete Hospitals

For ages 40-60: Stay active with swimming, cycling, etc

For 60+: Do these exercises 40 minutes before breakfast, 3 times a week:

Progressive Resistance Training: 15 reps of bicep curls & wall push-ups to strengthen biceps and core. Use resistance bands for bicep curls and consult your physio on which ones to get

Planks: Start with 10 sec, increase to 30 sec when comfortable

Bridges: Lie down, lift pelvis, hold for 10 sec, increase to 30 sec when comfortable. This strengthens the glutes and core

Calf raises: Start with 10 reps, increase to 30 when comfortable

Swiss Ball: Sit on it against a wall for 7 min, 1-2 times a day, to improve posture. Can be done while watching TV or reading newspaper/book

Representative picture of a healthy diet
Dietary tips from Ankita Gupta, dietician, nutrition expert & founder of Nutriediet (diet and weight loss clinic)

Protein-rich foods: Lean meats, fish, eggs, dairy, beans, tofu, paneer, curd, Greek yogurt, sprouts, chickpeas.

Healthy fats: Olive oil, almonds, walnuts, cashews, peanuts, flax seeds, sesame seeds, chia seeds, avocados, fatty fish

Complex carbs: Whole grains, legumes, starchy vegetables like sweet potato, and fruits

Key vitamins & minerals: Vitamin D (fatty fish, egg yolks, fortified dairy), calcium (dairy, leafy greens, almonds), magnesium (spinach, nuts, seeds), Vitamin B (whole grains, eggs, meat, leafy greens), and Omega 3 (fatty fish, flax seeds, chia seeds, walnuts)

Stay hydrated: Water, herbal teas, electrolytes, and barley water

