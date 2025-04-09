Muscle Hustle: Experts tell you how to tackle sarcopenia

You're in what they call the ‘golden years’ of life — your children are well-settled, you live comfortably, and have saved enough money to indulge in the luxuries of life. But you just don’t seem to have the strength that you used to when you were in your 20s and 30s. Your children insist on carrying your suitcases, and even a simple staircase feels like a mountain to climb. In the medical realm, these are seen as signs of something called ‘sarcopenia’. There is no need to be alarmed, but it is important to be aware.

What is sarcopenia?

“Sarcopenia is the gradual loss of muscle mass, leading to decrease in muscle function and overall strength. As the natural ageing process happens, there will be a decrease in muscle fibres. This phenomenon is called muscle atrophy. Sarcopenia mostly occurs in those who are 60 years and above,” said Dr Anoop Reddy Sama, consultant shoulder and sports surgeon, Renova Century Hospitals, Banjara Hills.

The orthopaedician added that until your 40s, the body has a mechanism to counteract the loss of muscle. “Every day, there are activities which may weaken the human muscles. But when you are younger, regeneration happens faster. But as you grow older, this process is slower,” he noted.