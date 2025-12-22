Former postal chief loses Rs 22 lakhs to digital arrest in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A 77-year-old retired chief postmaster general, a resident of AC Guards, was cheated of Rs 22 lakh in a digital arrest fraud, police said.

The victim received a call on December 7 from a woman identifying herself as Arrohi Jain from the Ministry of Communications, who claimed an FIR had been registered against him in connection with a SIM card allegedly issued in Delhi and used for fraudulent activities. At the time, the victim was in Trivandrum.

When he expressed his inability to travel to Delhi, the caller connected him via a Google Meet video call to a man posing as a Delhi police inspector, Vijay Kumar, seen in uniform with a morphed backdrop. The caller later claimed the case involved national security and threatened arrest, before introducing another person posing as a CBI officer, who alleged the phone number was linked to a human trafficking case.

The fraudsters instructed the victim to install WhatsApp, Signal and email on a new phone, assigned him a ‘code’, and demanded periodic check-ins to confirm his ‘safety’. After he returned to Hyderabad, they told him to isolate himself until the ‘enquiry’ was completed.