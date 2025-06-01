SPIC MACAY fest: A cultural jamboree that took Hyderabad's breath away

Mornings began with yoga, Shramdaan, and workshops led by master artisans, while evenings came alive with magical folk performances and classical art by legendary maestros — this was the vibrant experience at the 10th Annual International Convention of SPIC MACAY held at IIT-Hyderabad.
“We were excited to be involved. Indian education has traditionally been left-brain centric. There is a strong need for balance, as innovation arises from a balanced mind — and SPIC MACAY fosters that,” IIT-H director Budaraju Srinivasa Murty told CE.
Day 1: A deep dive into devotion
The festival opened with a screening of Gandhi, setting a reflective tone. Performances included a Nadaswaram recital by Padma Shri Vidwan Sheikh Mahboob Subhani and Vidwan Kaleeshabi Mahaboob, filling the air with auspicious sounds. Kuchipudi duo Raja and Radha Reddy presented excerpts from Bhama Kalapam, showcasing devotion through dance. The day closed with a soulful Hindustani violin recital by the legendary Dr N Rajam.
Day 2: Melange of tradition and intellectuality
Kanaka Sudarshan’s troupe mesmerised with the Gonds’ ‘Gussadi’ dance. Padma Bhushan awardee Begum Parween Sultana captivated with a Hindustani vocal recital, followed by Grammy winner Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt on the Mohan Veena. A highlight was Javed Akhtar’s interactive session, where he read his evocative poem Woh Kamrah Yaad Aata Hai.
Day 3: When the stage turned gurukul
Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia’s interactive performance, with children gathered around him, was a highlight. Debasis Reang’s troupe performed the vibrant folk dance ‘Hojagiri’, and Tarapada Rajak’s troupe brought ‘Purulia Chhau’ to life, depicting Goddess Durga’s triumph over Mahishasura. Evening performances included Kabir Gayan artist Prahlad Singh Tipaniya and Carnatic musician Abhishek Raghuram, accompanied by mridangam maestro Yella Venkateswara Rao.
Day 4: Soul-stirring music and dance
Padma Shri Vidushi Ashwini Bhide Deshpande’s Hindustani vocal recital and Padma Shri Vidushi A Kanyakumari’s Carnatic violin concert were the day’s standout performances. Odissi dance by Padma Shri Datuk Ramli Ibrahim and an electrifying ‘Pung Cholom’ by Khumukchan Romendro Singh added to the spiritual depth.
Day 5: Cultural treat, sensorial feast
Qawwali by the Warsi Brothers, Sangeet Natak Akademi awardees, captured the audience with poetic and rhythmic fervor. Sitar maestro Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan offered an emotionally rich raag exploration, followed by Pandit Venkatesh Kumar’s powerful vocal recital. The Neemrana Music Foundation Choir beautifully rendered Western Classicalnmusic, while Bhai Gurudev Singh gave us a soulful Shabad Kirtan session.
Day 6: Melodious and heart-rending close
Vidwan GJR Krishnan and Vidushi Lalgudi Vijayalakshmi’s Carnatic violin duet showcased the melodic richness of the Lalgudi tradition. Pandit Ulhas Kashalkar’s stirring Hindustani vocal recital, accompanied by Pandit Suresh Talwalkar on tabla, was followed by Ustad Bahauddin Dagar’s meditative Rudra Veena recital. Vidushi Kapila Venu’s Koodiyattam performance brought alive Kerala’s ancient Sanskrit theatre tradition. The evening ended with Ustad F Wasifuddin Dagar’s serene Dhrupad recital. The success of the event was powered by tireless SPIC MACAY volunteers like Irshad, who said, “We work so hard because we want everyone to soak into the tradition.”
Day 7: Walking into Hyderabad's cultural heart
SPIC MACAY concluded the convention with a heritage walk, exploring Hyderabad’s majestic Golconda Fort, the historic Qutub Shahi Tombs, and the artistic treasures of the Salar Jung Museum.