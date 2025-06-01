SPIC MACAY fest: A cultural jamboree that took Hyderabad's breath away

Mornings began with yoga, Shramdaan, and workshops led by master artisans, while evenings came alive with magical folk performances and classical art by legendary maestros — this was the vibrant experience at the 10th Annual International Convention of SPIC MACAY held at IIT-Hyderabad.

“We were excited to be involved. Indian education has traditionally been left-brain centric. There is a strong need for balance, as innovation arises from a balanced mind — and SPIC MACAY fosters that,” IIT-H director Budaraju Srinivasa Murty told CE.

Day 1: A deep dive into devotion