Fit, fierce and functional

At some point over the past few years, something quietly shifted in gyms, homes, and conversations around fitness. The obsession with ‘getting slim’ began to fade, replaced by something far more empowering: getting strong. What was once a world dominated by treadmills and Zumba sessions, has now made space for squats, kettlebells, and resistance bands. More women, across age groups and professions, are gravitating towards strength training. The narrative isn’t about shrinking anymore. It’s about growing stronger, inside and out.

Kiran Dembla, a well-known celebrity fitness expert, has been on the frontline of this change. What she sees now is very different from what she saw even a few years ago. “The fitness world has come a long way. It’s amazing to see how inclusive and diverse it’s become. Women are now more empowered than ever to take control of their fitness journeys, and I’m loving the growing popularity of strength training and functional fitness among women,” she says. “It’s not just about looking good...it’s about feeling strong, confident, and being able to take on whatever life throws your way.”