Fit, fierce and functional

At some point over the past few years, something quietly shifted in gyms, homes, and conversations around fitness. The obsession with ‘getting slim’ began to fade, replaced by something far more empowering: getting strong. What was once a world dominated by treadmills and Zumba sessions, has now made space for squats, kettlebells, and resistance bands. More women, across age groups and professions, are gravitating towards strength training. The narrative isn’t about shrinking anymore. It’s about growing stronger, inside and out.
Kiran Dembla, a well-known celebrity fitness expert, has been on the frontline of this change. What she sees now is very different from what she saw even a few years ago. “The fitness world has come a long way. It’s amazing to see how inclusive and diverse it’s become. Women are now more empowered than ever to take control of their fitness journeys, and I’m loving the growing popularity of strength training and functional fitness among women,” she says. “It’s not just about looking good...it’s about feeling strong, confident, and being able to take on whatever life throws your way.”
That shift in language — from ‘toned’ to ‘strong’ has been central to how women relate to fitness now. For many, it’s not about weight loss anymore; it’s about agency. “Women are finally realising the incredible benefits of strength training. It improves bone density and mental health as well. When women incorporate strength training into their fitness routines, they very often experience a sense of empowerment and confidence that goes far beyond the gym,” says Kiran.
Dr Venkat Nani Kumar B, senior consultant internal medicine and sports medicine at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, has observed the same evolution from a health perspective. “Just 140 minutes a week can reduce heart-related mortality by up to 30%. It also helps build bone density, crucial around menopause, while preserving muscle mass, boosting metabolism, and improving posture, balance, and immune function. Despite lingering myths, experts confirm that weight training doesn’t cause women to ‘bulk up’. Lower testosterone levels mean women tone down and not develop excessive muscle. With these proven benefits, strength training is becoming a go-to fitness choice for women of all ages,” he notes.
The emotional and psychological benefits are just as strong. Bobby, a personal trainer, and group dance fitness instructor based in Hyderabad, has worked with several women who’ve embraced working out. He says the mental change is one of the biggest transformations he witnesses. “When it comes to strength training, it not only tones your body but also improves strength, stamina, burns fat and boosts your metabolic rate. It’s a complete activity, and everyone should include cardio, strength, flexibility, and balance in their routine,” he says.
But the journey doesn’t come without hurdles; especially for beginners. “One can start with three days of strength training in a week. You begin with a 45-minute session that includes a proper warm-up, then move into the main workout, followed by a good cool-down with static stretches. It is about maintaining a balanced routine, and when it comes to cardio, it could be anything such as treadmill, cycling, outdoor running, swimming, or whatever works for you,” says Bobby.
Highlighting the importance of strength training and functional fitness, he says, “It improves your muscular strength, supports your skeletal system by increasing bone density as you age, and reduces the risk of fractures. It also boosts metabolism, helping you burn calories even while sitting or laughing, and prevents fat storage. It enhances body composition by building muscle, burning fat, and improving everyday functional movements like squatting, bending, or standing for long hours, making daily tasks much easier.”
Talking about functional fitness and how it helps in daily life, Dr Venkat explains, “Functional fitness focusses on movements like squatting, lifting, pushing, and pulling, mimicking daily activities. It improves strength, balance, coordination, and flexibility, helping individuals perform everyday tasks more safely and efficiently. Physicians recommend it to enhance mobility, reduce injury risk, and support long-term independence, especially as we age,” he says, adding, “Training the same muscle groups daily isn’t recommended. We advise alternating workout intensity or target areas and incorporating active recovery or mobility sessions to allow proper muscle repair and reduce injury risk.” Kiran echoes the thought and adds that functional fitness is about building strength and mobility that helps with real-life activities, like carrying groceries or playing with your kids. “By practising functional fitness, women can experience improved overall fitness and may have lesser risk of injury in the long run,” she says.
Adding a note of caution for those just getting started, she says, “One common mistake women make when starting strength training is not focusing on proper form and technique. This can increase the risk of injury and reduce the effectiveness of the exercise. Another mistake is not giving themselves enough rest and recovery time. Strength training requires time to recover, so make sure to listen to your body and take rest days as needed.”
Dr Venkat adds that overtraining is another risk, especially for those who are new and highly motivated. “Physicians follow American College of Sports Medicine guidelines: train major muscle groups two or three times per week, allowing at least 48 hours of rest between sessions for the same muscles. Proper rest, nutrition, and sleep are vital to recovery and help prevent overtraining, which can lead to fatigue, burnout, and reduced performance,” he says.
Results matter at the end of the day. “By incorporating strength and functional training into their fitness routines, women can experience an increase in strength, confidence, and functional ability. Strength training can also improve overall health and well-being, reducing the risk of diseases like diabetes,” says Kiran.
To achieve these results, nutrition plays a crucial role too, especially protein intake. Many women, Dr Venkat says, are unknowingly under-eating protein. “Proper protein and balanced nutrition aid muscle repair and recovery. Staying hydrated supports joint health, temperature control, and performance. Post-workout electrolyte intake further boosts muscle function and circulation,” he explains.
And the trend isn’t limited to younger women either. Dr Venkat points out that strength training is crucial for women in their 40s, 50s, and even 60s. “Cardio improves heart and lung health, aids weight control, and boosts endurance by burning calories during exercise. Strength training, on the other hand, builds muscle, strengthens bones, increases metabolism, and supports joint health. While both are important, doctors stress that strength training offers long-term benefits like injury prevention, better blood sugar control, and maintaining mobility with age, making it essential alongside cardio,” he says.
The message is simple: it’s never too late to start. And you don’t need fancy equipment or a gym to begin. “If you’re still unsure about trying strength or functional fitness, I’d say give it a try! You might be surprised at how much you enjoy it and how it can benefit your overall health and well-being. Don’t be afraid to ask for guidance or support from a qualified trainer or fitness professional. And remember, it’s okay to start small and gradually build up your strength and confidence,” Kiran says.
As more women embrace strength, the stereotypes continue to break. Muscles aren’t just for men. Barbells aren’t just for bodybuilders. And fitness isn’t just about size — it’s about strength, confidence, and the freedom to live fully in your own body.
More and more women are picking up weights, not to shrink themselves, but to feel stronger in their everyday lives. With strength training and functional workouts becoming a part of their routine, it’s no longer about chasing quick fixes. It’s about feeling good, moving freely and showing up for life with confidence.