People are celebrating our pain, these buildings were our homes once: Maradu flat owner

KOCHI: They had hung onto the last straw of hope for long, but ever since they realised that their dream homes would be razed, many of the Maradu flat owners started accepting it as fate.

Yet they could not hold back their tears when the buildings which they once called home were brought down and people, including those who lived in their neighbourhood, turned the demolition into a celebration, happily cheering each collapse.

Seeing the ‘excitement’ all around in the run-up to the demolition, many had left the city to get as far away from the scene as possible, yet the news and images reached them through mainstream and social media.

“My wife and children told me they don’t want to be anywhere in Kochi when the implosion takes place. So I sent them to Palakkad, where my parents live. They’ll come back after two days,” said Ramesh M, who owned an apartment at Jains Coral Cove.

For Murali V, who owned an apartment in Alfa Serene, listening to the reactions of people who had gathered to watch the demolition was the most horrible feeling.

“It seems all are celebrating our pain. I tried to keep my eyes and ears shut, but you know the images would still reach us through channels and social media. People have been cruel and saying the rich should suffer for their arrogance. It was the most horrible thing,” said Murali.

My sweat and toil have turned to a pile of dust: Flat owner

“I belong to a middle-class family and was not born with a silver spoon in my mouth. I worked really hard to buy a home. All my sweat and toil have turned to a pile of dust. Still, people are calling me arrogant. It’s sad.”

Saleena, who owned a flat in Holy Faith H2O, said she would not read newspapers or watch TV for a few days.

“For all who came from different parts of the state, it was a chance to witness the ‘historic’ fall of illegal lake-side constructions. For us, they were homes full of life. They shared our happiness and sorrows. Only we know what we are undergoing now. I’m not going to see any newspaper or channel for a couple of days. I can’t see my child getting killed,” she said.