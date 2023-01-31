The what and why of knee replacement surgery

Dr Vijaya Mohan S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Those who have chronic arthritis or have sustained a severe injury to the knee may find the simplest activities, such as climbing stairs or even walking, very painful and challenging. The surgical procedure of knee replacement comes to play here. Knee replacement surgery, also known as Knee Arthroplasty, is a surgical procedure conducted to relieve pain by replacing the affected surfaces of the joint.

What?

Knee replacement is recommended when conventional methods do not help diminish the pain. A knee replacement involves removing the damaged bone and cartilage from the ends of the femur and tibia, which is then replaced with an artificial joint called a prosthesis. The prosthesis may be made of metal alloys, special polymers and high-grade plastics.

When?

Patients who suffer from the following issues will be advised to undergo knee replacement surgery:

Osteoarthritis: A type of arthritis due to wear and tear on the joints. It causes the cartilage to deteriorate and can result in bone rubbing on bone.

Rheumatoid arthritis: It attacks various joints throughout the body. It damages ligaments and cartilage while softening the bone

Post-traumatic arthritis: It develops after trauma or injury to the knee. It may not develop until years after the injury.

Painful knee deformity

Unusual bone growth inside the joint

Loss of cartilage

Why?

Knee replacement surgeries are almost always conducted as a last resort, when all other conservative methods, such as anti-inflammatory medicines, cartilage-protecting medicines, injections and physical therapy have proven futile. The surgeon will then advise you on knee replacement surgery on the basis of diagnosis, should you need one.

Robotic knee replacement surgery

Here, a surgeon will use a robotic arm to cut the bone and insert the knee components using the virtual model as a guide.

Using robotic surgery, surgeons can plan personalised surgeries using 3D images. The doctor uses the robot to ensure 100 per cent accuracy in alignment and balancing. It also reduces the possibility of human error (though rare) during surgery.

The risk of infection reduces as fewer instruments are used for robotic surgery. An implant, placed more accurately, results in a more natural feeling after surgery, which translates into better long-term results.

Mind & Body

Got health concerns you want to share with a doctor? Are you looking for credible answers regarding symptoms, medicines or lifestyle disorders? Write to us on cityexpresskoc@newindianexpress.com, and we will get healthcare professionals to answer them.

The writer is a senior consultant of orthopaedics and robotic joint replacement surgery at Aster Medcity, Kochi

