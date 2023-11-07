Rage against the dying night: Here's what people think

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The proposal to impose curbs on eateries in the Thrikkakara municipality area between 11 pm and 4 a.m. has come as a dampener to the city’s nightlife ambitions.

Officials reason that the collective decision — by the municipality, city police, residents association, and other stakeholders such as merchants – aims to tackle the rising drug menace and antisocial activities. Restrictions will be imposed on an “experimental basis” for six months, they add.

The move, understandably, has not gone down well with the youth. They term it “illogical” and “regressive”.

Susanth Kurunthil, CEO, Infopark

There must be some valid reasons why the authorities concerned have taken such a decision. If there are drug issues out there, we cannot find fault with the municipality or the police for imposing curbs. This is, indeed, a major issue that needs to be addressed. What we have right now is not exactly the kind of nightlife we have been rooting for. It’s not the kind of healthy nightlife you see abroad. People should understand what actual nightlife is. We need a proper plan if we are trying to promote nightlife, and that includes identifying specific spots and ensuring proper monitoring.

P K Nishant, senior software engineer, TCS

The municipality’s move to shut down eateries in the area by 11pm is illogical. It disregards the needs and rights of many people who work irregular shifts or who do not have the time or resources to cook food. Address the real issue of drug peddling that is plaguing the area. The municipality should work with the police to crack down on drug gangs. Closure of eateries will not solve the problem. It will only create problems for genuine customers, business owners, and workers. The authorities should rethink their decision. Otherwise, it will be just another blunder like saying the colour of the buses causes accidents.

Dona Sarah Anil, college student

Shutting down the eateries won’t limit the use of drugs in and around Kakkanad. The peddlers will easily find other spots. Instead of a regressive blanket ban, the authorities should enhance surveillance and policing.

Muhammad Naseef, manager, Al Sheba Arabian restaurant, Kakkanad

Our business actually picks up after 11pm. Daytimes are usually dull. Such a drastic decision will take a toll on restaurants like us that depend on night business.

Priya Pauly, college student

With this rule, will drug peddlers wrap up their illicit trade? A total ban, as proposed, sounds illogical. There may be many people working late at night, and depending on these eateries for food or a coffee break. I am sure our police can ensure safe nightlife if they really intend to.

Anil Pochappan, senior associate at KPMG

Many of us who work here have odd working hours. I depend on late-night eateries, as most days I leave my office by midnight. As it is, Kochi lacks nightlife. These eateries keep the area alive at night. City culture has changed; not only youngsters, but even families dine out late at night. Drastic curbs or blanket bans are not the solution to the social issues cited.

Neha Louis, employee at an MNC in Infopark

I work late at night and prefer ordering food online once I reach home. If they close down eateries here, I will have to order food from far away, and that will cost me more. The authorities should at least allow takeaway.

Jeffy J, employee at a private company

We have to consider the livelihood of a lot of people working night shifts at the restaurants and cafes here. A blanket ban will be unfair. The authorities should instead target trouble spots.

Anish Pandalani, member of Progressive Techies

Drug menace is indeed an issue in the area. The need of the hour is to strengthen police surveillance. Shutting down eateries is not the solution. Such a move will hurt the IT sector. Over one lakh employees work here, and many of them work odd shifts. Many depend on these eateries that remain open in the wee hours. We must also note that such harsh curbs will discourage companies from coming here.Companies look at the employee engagement factor. The majority of firms prefer cities such as Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad due to this factor.

Parvathy Udayan, resident of Kakkanad

If they close down the eateries here, the drug peddlers will find another place. So, will the police and the local bodies continue with the ‘shut-down’ methodology for the entire city? It’s an absurd decision. The police are bound to ensure a safe environment for the public, not impede their liberties. They imposed similar curbs at Marine Drive earlier, and now they have come after these eateries. News reports say the police face a manpower shortage. The government has to step in to resolve the crisis. Nightlife is needed for the city to grow, in terms of tourism and development.

Night-walk protest

Progressive Techies, a socio-cultural organisation of IT employees in Kerala, will organise a night walk near Infopark Main Gate to protest the Thrikkakara Municipality’s decision to impose night curbs on eateries and cafes.

Notably, the restrictions come at a time when the IT hub is seeing thousands of people returning to office after the pandemic lull. Employees of IT firms, especially those who work night shifts, depend on late-night eateries for food.

Members of Progressive Techies say, while there is a social need to crush the drug menace, the measures mooted by the municipality are “not compatible with modern society”.

Hotel & Restaurant Assn to move court

The Kerala Hotel & Restaurant Association’s district committee has slammed the move to impose night curbs, terming it ”impractical and objectionable”.

“We will protest the decision and, if needed, approach the court to seek justice,” says a committee member.

“The assumption that the supply of narcotic drugs will cease if the eateries are closed is bizarre. If there is a drug menace, the police and excise should intensify night patrolling and take strict action against the culprits. Action should be taken against Individuals and establishments involved in antisocial activity — not business in general.”

Complied by Aishwarya Prabhakaran, with inputs from Sreejith C Dayanandan and Cyril Jacob

