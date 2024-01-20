Dietary secrets for good skin

KOCHI: We regularly face primary challenges in deciding what to eat to maintain young and healthy skin, defining a healthy diet, and the role of diet in ageing. The topic that currently attracts maximum attention is ways to maintain healthy skin and delay skin ageing.
Skin is the primary barrier that protects the body from external aggressions. Skin ageing is a complex biological process and is affected by internal factors and external factors. With the rapid breakthrough of medicine in prolonging human life and the rapid deterioration of environmental conditions, it has become urgent to find safe and effective methods to treat skin ageing. As the main way for the body to obtain energy and nutrients, people have gradually realised diet’s importance to the skin.
Skin ageing can be divided into chronological ageing and photo-ageing (or internal ageing and external ageing). Chronological ageing of the skin occurs throughout the body, and photo-ageing occurs on the body’s light-exposed sites. Chronological ageing, caused by internal factors, occurs naturally and is not easy to change, but it is possible to delay photo-ageing by altering external factors. A reasonable diet and balanced nutrition are important measures to delay ageing and prolong life.
Nutrients and their relationship with skin
Water: Maintains skin’s internal balance and tissue function. (eg: ageing and inflammation)
Protein: Constitution and repair of skin tissues (involved in protein synthesis and metabolism), mediation of skin physiological functions and supply of energy.
Copper: Involved in extracellular matrix, synthesis and stabilisation of skin proteins.
Vitamin D: Reduces skin DNA damage, inflammation, and photocarcinogenesis
B complex vitamins: Associated with skin inflammation and pigmentation.
Vitamin A: Commonly used anti-ageing ingredient.
Vitamin C: Involved in skin collagen synthesis and elimination of harmful free radicals.
Vitamin E: Prevents skin ageing by inhibiting oxidation of fats.
Zinc, iron and selenium are other trace elements that are related to the activity of antioxidant enzymes and in the development and function of skin cells.
To be restricted/avoided
Saturated and trans fat: High fat is associated with skin inflammation; essential fatty acids are involved in skin lipid synthesis and metabolism.
Tobacco: Changes skin cuticle thickness, and accelerates skin pigmentation and skin necrosis.
Alcohol: Changes the skin permeability, destroys the barrier function of the skin, and affects the skin lipid composition.
Sugary and processed foods: Associated with skin thickness and inflammation.
Maintaining healthy skin involves a combination of factors, including proper skincare, hydration, and a well-balanced diet.
Foods to promote skin health
Omega 3 fatty acids: Fish (Herring, salmon, mackerel, tuna, sardines), flax seeds, chia seeds, walnuts, almonds, canola oil, soybean oil.
Lycopene (antioxidant): Tomatoes
Vitamin C-rich foods: Citrus fruits, capsicum, berries, broccoli, kiwi, guava, amla.
Vitamin E: Almonds, sunflower seeds, avocado
Polyphenols: Grapes, dark chocolate
Vitamin A: Sweet potato, carrots
Remember that maintaining skin health involves a holistic approach, and no single food can guarantee perfect skin. A well-rounded, varied diet that includes a mix of these nutrient-rich foods, combined with proper hydration and good skincare practices, can contribute to healthy and radiant skin.
Additionally, individual responses to foods can vary, so it’s essential to pay attention to how your skin reacts to different dietary choices. If you have specific concerns or skin conditions, consulting with a dermatologist or a healthcare professional is advisable.