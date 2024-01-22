Maharaja’s College clashes: 2 SFI district leaders held

KOCHI: Two SFI district leaders have been arrested in connection with recent clashes at Maharaja’s College. Ernakulam Central police arrested SFI district president Prajith K Babu, 27, and district vice-president Ashish S Anand, 26, for the attack on KSU activist Amal Tomy and Fraternity Movement worker Bilal and disrupting the duty of employees of Ernakulam general hospital by creating panic. The accused also vandalised hospital equipment, police said.