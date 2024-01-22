Kochi

Maharaja’s College clashes: 2 SFI district leaders held

Amal, a first-year BA philosophy student, sustained injuries in the clash on Wednesday night.
KOCHI: Two SFI district leaders have been arrested in connection with recent clashes at Maharaja’s College. Ernakulam Central police arrested SFI district president Prajith K Babu, 27, and district vice-president Ashish S Anand, 26, for the attack on KSU activist Amal Tomy and Fraternity Movement worker Bilal and disrupting the duty of employees of Ernakulam general hospital by creating panic. The accused also vandalised hospital equipment, police said.

Amal, a first-year Ba philosophy student, sustained injuries in the clash on Wednesday night. The accused SFi leaders also attacked Bilal in retaliation for the assault by Fraternity Movement activists on SFI workers.

Activists of the three youth organisations came to blows near the General hospital, where the students who sustained injuries were admitted for treatment.

Police have registered a case against 35 students.

