Kerala bus crash: Ride to pick up wife and daughter turns fatal for 32-year-old Jijo in Kochi

KOCHI: For 32-year-old Jijo Sebastian, who died in a road accident involving a private interstate bus, it was a promising Sunday morning. Jijo, an employee at Jayalakshmi Silk Textiles, was waiting with his bike at the Panangad traffic signal in Kochi to pick up his wife and daughter.

The Edappally-Aroor National Highway stretch was slippery after heavy overnight rains, and it was drizzling as he waited for the traffic signal to turn green. At that time, a speeding Kallada Travels bus from Bengaluru to Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram skidded and overturned, killing Jijo instantly, according to eyewitness accounts.

A spokesman from Lakeshore Hospital said Jijo was declared dead upon arrival.