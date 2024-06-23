Kerala bus crash: Ride to pick up wife and daughter turns fatal for 32-year-old Jijo in Kochi

KOCHI: For 32-year-old Jijo Sebastian, who died in a road accident involving a private interstate bus, it was a promising Sunday morning. Jijo, an employee at Jayalakshmi Silk Textiles, was waiting with his bike at the Panangad traffic signal in Kochi to pick up his wife and daughter.
The Edappally-Aroor National Highway stretch was slippery after heavy overnight rains, and it was drizzling as he waited for the traffic signal to turn green. At that time, a speeding Kallada Travels bus from Bengaluru to Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram skidded and overturned, killing Jijo instantly, according to eyewitness accounts.
A spokesman from Lakeshore Hospital said Jijo was declared dead upon arrival.
Jijo, a native of Vagamon, was heading to Cherthala to pick up his wife and daughter. His colleagues rushed to the hospital after hearing the news.
"Jijo was going to his sister-in-law's place in Cherthala, where his wife, Riya, and his 15-month-old daughter, Elora, were visiting," said a colleague.
The speeding bus reportedly skidded off the road, crashed into a traffic signal, and trapped Jijo underneath, according to police sources.
Out of the 42 passengers on the bus, 12 sustained injuries and were brought to Lakeshore Hospital. Three individuals have reported spinal injuries and are undergoing treatment, while the remaining passengers suffered minor injuries.
"I was sitting on the left side of the bus when it suddenly hit the divider and overturned. I realized that the bus had met with an accident, but I don’t remember much after that," said Arya, a native of Kannur, one of the injured passengers.