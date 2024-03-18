Footfall to Kuzhuppilly floating bridge sees dip; Operator says it is safe

KOCHI: The Varkala floating bridge accident that saw 15 visitors getting injured has put the spotlight back on the safety of such structures. Last November, a floating bridge at Chavakkad in Thrissur district collapsed soon after its inauguration by Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas.

At the same time, the operator of the floating bridge installed at the Kuzhuppilly beach in Vypeen attempts to clear the apprehensions raised about its safety.

“The bridge being operated by my company places great importance on the safety aspect,” says Vince K, director of Float Adventures.

While more visitors now arrive at the Kuzhuppilly beach in the evenings, given the adverse weather during daytime, the floating bridge there has been a hit since its launch last October, he stresses.