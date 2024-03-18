Footfall to Kuzhuppilly floating bridge sees dip; Operator says it is safe

KOCHI: The Varkala floating bridge accident that saw 15 visitors getting injured has put the spotlight back on the safety of such structures. Last November, a floating bridge at Chavakkad in Thrissur district collapsed soon after its inauguration by Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas.
At the same time, the operator of the floating bridge installed at the Kuzhuppilly beach in Vypeen attempts to clear the apprehensions raised about its safety.
“The bridge being operated by my company places great importance on the safety aspect,” says Vince K, director of Float Adventures.
While more visitors now arrive at the Kuzhuppilly beach in the evenings, given the adverse weather during daytime, the floating bridge there has been a hit since its launch last October, he stresses.
Amid allegations against the Varkala floating bridge operator over the non-compliance of rules like getting permission from the disaster management authority and the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority, Vince says his company has obtained the necessary permissions through the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC).
“We adhere to the safety protocols like shutting down the bridge during adverse weather. For example, two days ago, when the waves became rough, we stopped the entry of visitors by 4pm and closed the bridge. The months of February, March and April are lean, Vince points out.
“Though we do get good numbers of visitors during weekends, the footfall is not that high compared to January. The heat and examinations have led to a drop in the number of visitors,” he says.
Crafted using high-density polyethylene, the floating bridge promises to provide visitors the joy of riding the waves. Conceived by the tourism department, the bridge was built in 15 days at a cost of Rs 1 crore.
