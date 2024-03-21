As LS election campaigning gains momentum in Kerala, top leaders set to descend on Ernakulam

KOCHI: With just over a month remaining for the Lok Sabha elections in Kerala, key figures from mainstream parties are set to converge on Ernakulam district to steer the political discourse in new directions. With the UDF and LDF fronts having announced their candidates well in advance of the official poll declaration, many candidates have completed first-round campaigning.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is scheduled to campaign for Ernakulam LDF candidate K J Shine on April 3, with public meetings planned at Marine Drive, Tripunithura and North Paravoor, according to LDF leaders.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi are expected to participate in campaign events for UDF candidates in the district. However, the BJP is yet to name its candidate for the Ernakulam constituency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already conducted a roadshow in the city, and subsequently addressing BJP’s Shakti Kendra in-charges at Marine Drive. Over the past seven days, Modi has addressed a public gathering in Pathanamthitta and led a roadshow in Palakkad, the latter after the election declaration. BJP leaders have indicated that the PM will hold additional rallies across the state, including a visit to Kochi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda and other top leaders also will arrive in the state.