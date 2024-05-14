Unsafe Puthuvype and Valappu beaches cry out for attention; residents allege neglect

The death of three youngsters who were caught in the waves at Puthuvype has left the local residents in shock. Despite having made repeated pleas to deploy lifeguards, their requests have been ignored by the authorities, they said. ‘We are helpless’ is the common refrain among the Puthuvype residents.

The gravity of the situation becomes evident given that eight lives have been lost in just one year at Puthuvype and the Valappu beach nearby.

There are no boards warning of the dangers of swimming in the waters there. People are drawn to this beautiful beach, but there are no instructions or lifeguards to guide visitors.

According to the local residents, there used to be a warning board. But even then, people ignored the warning and accidents occurred.“Puthuvype and Valappu beaches are easily accessible for those visiting Kochi. We cannot warn the young people arriving at the beach beyond a certain extent. They ask us ‘who are you to say this’,” said Vypeen Beach Club secretary Shammy Chakravarthi.

He said the authorities concerned, either the police or the tourism department, should implement restrictions around the 200 to 250 metres of the beach area to ensure the safety of the visitors.