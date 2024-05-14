Unsafe Puthuvype and Valappu beaches cry out for attention; residents allege neglect

KOCHI: Every day, Puthuvype attracts hundreds of visitors, some even from neighbouring states, keeping the beach bustling almost round the clock. Many come to enjoy the sea breeze and take a dip, unaware of the danger lurking.
The death of three youngsters who were caught in the waves at Puthuvype has left the local residents in shock. Despite having made repeated pleas to deploy lifeguards, their requests have been ignored by the authorities, they said. ‘We are helpless’ is the common refrain among the Puthuvype residents.
The gravity of the situation becomes evident given that eight lives have been lost in just one year at Puthuvype and the Valappu beach nearby.
There are no boards warning of the dangers of swimming in the waters there. People are drawn to this beautiful beach, but there are no instructions or lifeguards to guide visitors.
According to the local residents, there used to be a warning board. But even then, people ignored the warning and accidents occurred.“Puthuvype and Valappu beaches are easily accessible for those visiting Kochi. We cannot warn the young people arriving at the beach beyond a certain extent. They ask us ‘who are you to say this’,” said Vypeen Beach Club secretary Shammy Chakravarthi.
He said the authorities concerned, either the police or the tourism department, should implement restrictions around the 200 to 250 metres of the beach area to ensure the safety of the visitors.
“If they implement such restrictions, we can also instruct those venturing into the sea dangerously,” he said.
The group of six friends from Kochi were warned by the swimmers of the Vypeen Beach Club and Dolphin Club, who were conducting swimming training, when they ventured into the sea at Puthuvype beach. However, they ignored the warning and were caught in the high tide. Soon, the club members managed to rescue three of them, including Milan Sebastian and Alvin George who passed away on Monday. Abhishek, who died on Sunday, was rescued only after half an hour. Though administered first aid, Abhishek died on the way to the hospital. Milan and Alvin were admitted to the hospital, but sadly, both succumbed to death.
“We are training people here daily. Hence, we request the authorities to entrust us too with the task of warning visitors. A meeting has been convened by the assistant commissioner of police and the panchayat president in light of the tragedy, and I will present these suggestions at the meeting on Wednesday,” Shammy added.
According to the swimming club members, no one should enter the sea at places where lifeguards are not deployed. A violation of this should attract a fine. They also want the club members to be allotted badges or identity cards to give instructions to the visitors. “Not even one lifeguard is there on the crowded beach, even on holidays,” said Jigeesh, a resident.
Meanwhile, Amal Krishna, a friend of the deceased and a resident of Azad Road, Kaloor, said the sea was normal, hence they ventured into it.