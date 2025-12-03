A missing man, a trail of blunders: How every agency failed Suraj Lama

KOCHI: A decomposed body, suspected to be of missing Bengaluru native Suraj Lama, is awaiting DNA confirmation.

Regardless of what the test reveals, one fact is indisputable: a staggering series of lapses — from immigration desks to hospital corridors — allowed a mentally vulnerable man to vanish in Kochi, with each agency shifting the blame.

From the moment Suraj was deported from Kuwait on October 4, official negligence followed him at every step. Immigration authorities let him walk out of Kochi airport alone. Airport staff failed to notify police despite his visibly impaired condition.

The Thrikkakara police admitted him to Kalamassery Medical College, only for him to disappear within minutes. And hospital authorities, instead of raising an alarm, first registered him under a wrong name and then failed to alert police when he went missing.

Suraj, 59, who ran a restaurant in Al Salmiya, was a victim of Kuwait’s methanol poisoning tragedy. As his memory deteriorated, he was moved to a deportation centre. Despite having a valid passport and being a Bengaluru resident, he was flown to Kochi, without any intimation to his family.

“He had a valid passport but was sent on a temporary travel document. And instead of Bengaluru, he was routed to Kochi. None of this was communicated,” said a source from an expatriate support group in Kuwait.

The family learnt of his deportation only because an acquaintance sent them a photo of his ticket.