V K Minimol sworn in as Kochi mayor, Deepak Joy her deputy

KOCHI: After the UDF regained power in Kochi corporation by garnering 46 seats out of 76 seats, V K Minimol, of Congress, was sworn in as the new mayor on Friday. In the election held on Friday, Minimol secured 48 votes, including the vote of independent councillor Bastin Babu, while her opponent Ambika Sudharsan, of the CPM, secured 22 votes. BJP’s candidate Priya Prasanth received six votes.

District collector G Priyanka administered the oath of office to Minimol. Expressing joy, Minimol thanked the councillors and the voters. She sought the support and cooperation of the councillors for the upcoming years. “The first priority of this council is to implement sustainable urban development plans modelled after world cities facing similar geographical and climate challenges. We should make Kochi one of the top five cities in India in the Human Resource Development Index and the Liveability Index, and develop it into a modern city. Thus, I need your help and cooperation,” she said.

Deepak Joy, who secured 48 votes to become the deputy mayor, defeated LDF’s P J Yesudas (22 votes) and BJP’s T Padmakumari (6 votes).

However, on day one, 28 opposition councillors, of the CPM and the BJP, boycotted the felicitation ceremony. CPM leader and councillor from the Palluruthy division, V A Sreejith, said that the protocol was not followed. “Usually, once the mayor takes charge, the representatives of the opposition party will be given a chance to address the councillors. However, it was violated today,” he said.

Know your mayor

Name - V K Minimol

Age - 48

Ward name - Palarivattom

Educational qualification - MCom LLB

Profession - Lawyer

Political career - Started her political career as an active member of the Youth Congress. Contested the Kochi Corporation election from the Mamangalam division as the UDF candidate for the first time in 2010 and was elected. Four-time councillor and two-term standing committee chairperson