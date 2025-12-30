Pending DNA test results plunge Suraj Lama’s kin into despair

KOCHI: Nearly a month after a decomposed body suspected to be that of missing businessman Suraj Lama was found in a forest area in Kalamassery, his family continues to await confirmation as DNA test results are still pending, leaving them in deep distress. With no conclusive identification, the family is unsure whether to proceed with funeral rites. “We are not seeking reports, only confirmation.

Every culture has a time frame for final rites, and if it is him, those rites are being delayed,” said Suraj’s son, Santon Lama, adding that the uncertainty has severely affected the family’s mental well-being. Suraj, who was deported from Kuwait, went missing in Kochi in October.

Kalamassery SHO Dileesh T I said DNA analysis was delayed due to the advanced state of decomposition, requiring an additional sample to be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Thiruvananthapuram. While police and the SIT probing the case believe the body is Suraj’s, formal forensic confirmation is still awaited.