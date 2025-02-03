Student suicide: Probe report likely to be submitted in two days

KOCHI: As part of the probe ordered by the general education minister into the alleged suicide of a 15-year-old student of the Global Public School at Thiruvaniyoor, the Aluva education officer visited the institution and gathered more information from teachers and authorities.

Minister V Sivankutty announced the probe after the mother alleged that her son had been at the receiving end of torture and ragging by a group of students of the school, which forced him to take his own life. A report based on the collected details is expected to be submitted within two days, a top source said.

“The district education officer had visited the school on the day of the incident to gather details. However, following serious allegations raised by the mother, we revisited the school on Friday to collect more information,” a source with the district education department said. A letter regarding the incident was forwarded by the DEO to the department director, though it did not specifically mention the alleged bullying and ragging, she said.

Meanwhile, the police investigation appears to have hit some hurdles following the family’s allegation that the boy was a victim of ragging at school. According to officers, an Instagram group chat of students was deleted soon after the suicide, making it difficult to retrieve crucial information.

“The family alleged that the victim was harassed by a male and female student in the school restroom. However, we have not yet identified any suspects and are sceptical about the claim that a male and female student entered the same restroom. Moreover, interrogating students is also proving challenging,” a police source said.