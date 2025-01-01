Top priority resolution at 2025

KOCHI: As the calendar turns to a new year, many of us set ambitious goals to improve our health, often vowing to lose weight, get fit, or adopt a healthier lifestyle. However, these resolutions often falter due to unrealistic expectations or a lack of proper planning.

Nutrition, a cornerstone of overall health, deserves a place at the top of our resolutions, and it’s easier to incorporate than one might think.

Even small, sustained dietary changes can lead to significant long-term health benefits. Starting the year with a focus on nutrition can set the stage for sustainable health improvements.

Set realistic goals

Setting realistic nutrition goals is crucial for achieving long-term success and maintaining health. Unrealistic expectations can lead to frustration, decreased motivation, and potential health risks, such as nutrient deficiencies or disordered eating. Realistic goals promote sustainable changes by allowing gradual adjustments that are easier to maintain. They build confidence through small, achievable milestones, prevent burnout, and encourage consistent progress over time.

Tailor your diet

Tailoring your diet to what is practical and feasible is key to sustainable success. Making small, incremental changes to your daily habits, such as adding nutritious ingredients and removing less healthy ones, is far more effective than overhauling your eating pattern.