Woman found dead near railway track in Vyttila; murder suspected

KOCHI: A woman was found dead near the railway track at Vyttila in the early hours of Tuesday. The body was noticed around 3 am by the loco pilot of the Amrita Express, who alerted authorities.

Upon information, police reached the spot and began investigation. A forensic team is examining the scene and collecting evidence.

The deceased is believed to be around 40 years old. She is yet to be identified.

Preliminary findings suggest that the death was not caused by a train accident. The woman had severe injuries on her face and body, leading police to suspect foul play. Investigators believe she may have been murdered and her body was later dumped on the railway track.

Police recovered a mobile phone near the body.

Further investigation is underway.