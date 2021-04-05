STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don't be picky, occupy beds wherever available: BMC tells Mumbai residents 

BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal informed that the number of beds available for allotment has gone up from 12906 to 15971.

A medic administers COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary during the 3rd phase of an inoculation drive, at ESIS Hospital Campus in Navi Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: With the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has appealed to Mumbai residents to not wait for hospitalisation as per their choice of hospital.

"We appeal to citizens by issuing press note not to wait for hospitalization as per their choice of hospital, they should occupy beds wherever available for immediate treatment if they are symptomatic as the treatment protocol is similar everywhere. The patients are getting critical while waiting for the choice of their hospital", says the BMC.

BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal informed that the number of beds available for allotment has gone up from 12906 to 15971.

Singh also stated that BMC has operationalised additional 3000 DCHC/DCH COVID-19 beds in various hospitals under it in the last 7 days.

"4160 beds were vacant for allotment last night at 11.17 pm. We have also operationalized 30 CCC2 facilities for asymptomatic positive patients in the last seven days with the capacity to accommodate 4600 patients. Another 18300 CCC2 beds are available in reserve with us", the BMC said.

Maharashtra reported 49,447 new COVID-19 cases, 37,821 recoveries, and 277 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the State Health Department on Saturday.As many as 9,090 fresh infections were recorded in Mumbai today. The city reported 5,322 recoveries and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours.

