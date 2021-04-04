STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: BJP supports Thackeray govt's decision to impose weekend lockdown in Maharashtra

Devendra Fadnavis urged the government to provide financial aid to the poor and the middle-class people following the restrictions.

Published: 04th April 2021 11:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2021 11:32 PM   |  A+A-

Juhu beach, Mumbai crowd

A crowd seen at Juhu beach in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

NAGPUR: After the Maharashtra government announced the decision to impose a complete lockdown on weekends, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that his party supports the decision and appealed to the people to follow the restrictions.

"BJP supports government decision to impose lockdown. People should abide by restrictions and follow COVID-19 protocols. To ensure maximum vaccination, BJP workers would help people register and reach vaccination centers," the former Chief Minister said in Nagpur.

The BJP leader also urged the government to provide financial aid to the poor and the middle-class people following the restrictions.

Maharashtra will enter strict weekend lockdown from Friday 8 pm to Monday 7 am, said state Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik adding that essential services and transportation including buses, trains, and taxis will be allowed. The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting today in view of surging COVID-19 cases, he told reporters here.

"A cabinet meeting took place today and some important decisions were taken related to COVID-19. Strict rules have been made and they will be enforced from 8 pm tomorrow. The night curfew will be in force from 8 pm to 7 am. during day time, section 144 will be in force from tomorrow prohibiting more than five people to gather at one place. A decision has been taken to shut down malls, restaurants, bars. Take away services will continue. Essential services will be allowed. Government offices will open with 50 per cent capacity. Industries will continue. There is no restriction on construction work, markets," he said.

"A decision has also been taken to impose strict lockdown from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday in Maharashtra. The decision has been taken after consultations," he added.

Maharashtra reported 49,447 new COVID cases and 277 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department on Sunday.

As many as 37,821 people have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 24,95,315.

The active number of COVID cases in the state stands at 4,01,172. With the new deaths in the last 24 hours, the COVID death toll has mounted to 55,656 in Maharashtra. 

