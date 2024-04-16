Firing outside Salman Khan's home: Two arrested men remanded to police custody till April 25

MUMBAI: A court in Mumbai on Tuesday remanded two persons arrested in connection with the firing outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's residence to police custody till April 25.

The duo - Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) - both residents of Bihar, were on the run after the firing incident outside Khan's house in Bandra area here on Sunday morning.

They were apprehended late Monday night from Mata No Madh village in Gujarat's Kutch district, police said.

The two persons were brought to Mumbai and produced before a magistrate court on Tuesday.

The crime branch sought 14-day custody of the two men on the ground that their custodial interrogation was required to ascertain conspiracy details and to identify the mastermind behind the firing incident.

The court granted the police custody of the two accused for nine days (till April 25).

A police official said the two accused had carried out a recce around the actor's house in Bandra area here thrice before the firing incident.

At around 5 am on Sunday, two motorcycle-borne persons had opened fire outside 58-year-old Khan's house at the Galaxy Apartment in Bandra area of Mumbai and fled the spot.