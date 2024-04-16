Nation

Firing outside Salman Khan’s house; alleged shooters nabbed from Gujarat

West Kutch Crime Branch arrested the duo at 1 am on Tuesday. They were being brought to the city, a senior official said.
Express News Service

Two persons who allegedly opened fire outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s house in Mumbai’s Bandra area, have been nabbed from Gujarat.

The accused identified as, Vicky Sahab Gupta (24) and Sagar Shrijogendra Pal (21) will be officially handed over to Mumbai Police.

Motorbike-borne unidentified persons opened fire outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's house here early Sunday morning.

