SFI activists stage protests against Governor Khan at Kerala University 

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala University's senate house campus here witnessed tense moments on Tuesday after SFI activists staged protests against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan who came to inaugurate a Sanskrit seminar in his capacity as the varsity's Chancellor.

Shouting slogans, SFI activists reached the main gate of the university that was locked shortly after the Governor arrived. Police used water canon to diaperse the crowd. However, some SFI activists scaled the gate and reached the senate hall where the event was being held.

Accusing the Governor of attempting to 'saffronise' higher education and appointing persons affiliated to Sangh Parivar as Vice Chancellors, the activists staged protests outside the senate hall. The SFI activists were later removed by policemen deployed for security.