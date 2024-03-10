Bribery charges mar youth festival in Kerala; four booked, get bail

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ongoing Kerala University Youth Festival witnessed a major ruckus on the third day after students raised bribery allegations against judges of the Margamkali competition. The competition held on Friday night was cancelled and it will be held again on Sunday or Monday.
Following a complaint from the University Union, the Cantonment Police took four people into custody including one of the judges of the competition. Those taken into custody include the judge of the competition Shaji P N, trainer Jomet, and two others, Sooraj and Sonu Sreekumar, who allegedly played the mediator role. Later, they were released on bail.
The incident threw the festival into disarray causing delays and concern among participants. After the Margamkali competition was disrupted, all other events scheduled after Margamkali came to a halt.
The appellate committee of the festival met on Saturday morning and came up with findings. Following this, the University Union filed a complaint with the Cantonment Police, who came and took the four people into custody.
“Unlike last year, a new protocol was implemented requiring judges to submit their phones to stage managers prior to any event. Upon reviewing complaints from participants, we found out that judges had received many calls and messages asking them to favour certain teams. Evidence was then gathered and we lodged a complaint with the district police chief,” said University Union chairman Vijay Vimal.
Fourteen teams participated in the Margamkali competition. Mar Ivanios College won the first position. The team from University College protested the result saying that the judgment was not right as the Ivanios team had lost rhythm during the performance. They also alleged that the judgment was made after taking bribe.