Bribery charges mar youth festival in Kerala; four booked, get bail

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ongoing Kerala University Youth Festival witnessed a major ruckus on the third day after students raised bribery allegations against judges of the Margamkali competition. The competition held on Friday night was cancelled and it will be held again on Sunday or Monday.

Following a complaint from the University Union, the Cantonment Police took four people into custody including one of the judges of the competition. Those taken into custody include the judge of the competition Shaji P N, trainer Jomet, and two others, Sooraj and Sonu Sreekumar, who allegedly played the mediator role. Later, they were released on bail.

The incident threw the festival into disarray causing delays and concern among participants. After the Margamkali competition was disrupted, all other events scheduled after Margamkali came to a halt.