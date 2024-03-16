Syndicate of University of Kerala favours resuming youth festival

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Syndicate of the University of Kerala, which is keen on resuming the suspended varsity Youth Festival, constituted a sub-committee on Friday to examine the violence and bribery allegations in connection with the event.
Syndicate members G Muraleedharan Pillai, S Jayan, K G Gopchandran and R Rajesh are the members of the sub-committee. The Left-dominated Syndicate has asked the sub-committee to submit a report within 10 days.
“A decision on whether to extend the tenure of the current union by two months and whether the suspended events of youth festival should be reconducted will be taken on the basis of the report,” said a Syndicate member after the meeting. Three events - group dance, margamkali and thiruvathira - were disrupted owing to violence or the results were withheld following bribery allegations.
During the meeting, Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal reportedly expressed his opposition to the union being given an extension of tenure especially in the wake of the death of one of the contest judges of the festival following allegations of graft. The role of the SFI-dominated union had come under a cloud following the incident.
HC grants anticipatory bail to two accused
The High Court has granted anticipatory bail to the second and third accused in the case over the alleged manipulation of the results of the margamkali competition at the controversial Kerala University Youth Festival. While allowing the petition filed by Jomet Michael and Sooraj, Justice C S Dias said the custodial interrogation of the accused persons is unnecessary.
The court also noted that P N Shaji, the first accused in the case, is no more. The case was registered based on a complaint by the coordinator of the arts festival alleging that the first accused, who was appointed to judge the competition, conspired with other accused persons and tampered with the results.