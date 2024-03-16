Syndicate of University of Kerala favours resuming youth festival

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Syndicate of the University of Kerala, which is keen on resuming the suspended varsity Youth Festival, constituted a sub-committee on Friday to examine the violence and bribery allegations in connection with the event.

Syndicate members G Muraleedharan Pillai, S Jayan, K G Gopchandran and R Rajesh are the members of the sub-committee. The Left-dominated Syndicate has asked the sub-committee to submit a report within 10 days.

“A decision on whether to extend the tenure of the current union by two months and whether the suspended events of youth festival should be reconducted will be taken on the basis of the report,” said a Syndicate member after the meeting. Three events - group dance, margamkali and thiruvathira - were disrupted owing to violence or the results were withheld following bribery allegations.