Kerala University Youth Festival: KSU alleges SFI of 'physical violence', holds protest

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Unrest continued at the Kerala University Youth Festival on its fourth day on Sunday, with activists of the Kerala Students Union (KSU) storming the stage, alleging mistreatment by members of the Students Federation of India (SFI), who control the varsity union.
KSU accused SFI of physical violence, triggering a protest that further delayed the scheduled events. Despite efforts by police and union functionaries to ease the tension and resume the festival, KSU members continued their protest, demanding justice and accountability in the conduct of the fete.
The festival had faced a delay on Saturday when events were temporarily halted till evening due to allegations of bribery in the 'Margamkali' competition.
Following a complaint, the Cantonment Police took four people into custody including one of the judges of the competition, namely Shaji P N, trainer Jomet, and two others, Sooraj and Sonu Sreekumar, who allegedly played the mediator role. Later, they were released on bail.
Fourteen teams participated in the Margamkali competition. Mar Ivanios College won the first position. The team from University College protested the result saying that the judgment was not right as the Ivanios team had lost rhythm during the performance. They also alleged that the judgment was made after taking bribe.
Meanwhile, Mar Ivanios College has lodged a formal complaint with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the Chancellor of the university. The college administration claimed that results were being allegedly tampered with by the University union.