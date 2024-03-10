Kerala University Youth Festival: KSU alleges SFI of 'physical violence', holds protest

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Unrest continued at the Kerala University Youth Festival on its fourth day on Sunday, with activists of the Kerala Students Union (KSU) storming the stage, alleging mistreatment by members of the Students Federation of India (SFI), who control the varsity union.

KSU accused SFI of physical violence, triggering a protest that further delayed the scheduled events. Despite efforts by police and union functionaries to ease the tension and resume the festival, KSU members continued their protest, demanding justice and accountability in the conduct of the fete.

The festival had faced a delay on Saturday when events were temporarily halted till evening due to allegations of bribery in the 'Margamkali' competition.