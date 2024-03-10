Kerala

Kerala University Youth Festival: KSU alleges SFI of 'physical violence', holds protest

Despite efforts by police and union functionaries to ease the tension and resume the festival, KSU members continued their protest, demanding justice and accountability in the conduct of the fete.
Police arrest KSU workers and contestants who protested during the Kerala University Arts Festival near University Senate Hall in Thiruvananthapuram.
Police arrest KSU workers and contestants who protested during the Kerala University Arts Festival near University Senate Hall in Thiruvananthapuram.(Photo | BP Deepu)
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Unrest continued at the Kerala University Youth Festival on its fourth day on Sunday, with activists of the Kerala Students Union (KSU) storming the stage, alleging mistreatment by members of the Students Federation of India (SFI), who control the varsity union.

KSU accused SFI of physical violence, triggering a protest that further delayed the scheduled events. Despite efforts by police and union functionaries to ease the tension and resume the festival, KSU members continued their protest, demanding justice and accountability in the conduct of the fete.

The festival had faced a delay on Saturday when events were temporarily halted till evening due to allegations of bribery in the 'Margamkali' competition.

Following a complaint, the Cantonment Police took four people into custody including one of the judges of the competition, namely Shaji P N, trainer Jomet, and two others, Sooraj and Sonu Sreekumar, who allegedly played the mediator role. Later, they were released on bail.

Fourteen teams participated in the Margamkali competition. Mar Ivanios College won the first position. The team from University College protested the result saying that the judgment was not right as the Ivanios team had lost rhythm during the performance. They also alleged that the judgment was made after taking bribe.

Meanwhile, Mar Ivanios College has lodged a formal complaint with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the Chancellor of the university. The college administration claimed that results were being allegedly tampered with by the University union.

Police arrest KSU workers and contestants who protested during the Kerala University Arts Festival near University Senate Hall in Thiruvananthapuram.
Kerala University Youth Festival: Participants voice resentment over thiruvathirakali results
Police arrest KSU workers and contestants who protested during the Kerala University Arts Festival near University Senate Hall in Thiruvananthapuram.
Dancers enthuse spectators on 2nd day of Kerala University youth fest
Protest
SFI
KSU
Kerala University Youth Festival

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com