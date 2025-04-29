Thiruvananthapuram corporation initiates measures to clear dumpyard near Palayam market

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following protests by traders and the subsequent intervention by the High Court, the corporation has finally initiated steps to remove legacy waste dumped near Palayam Connemara Market. Traders have been on the warpath over being relocated to a building near the dumpsite to facilitate redevelopment of the century-old market.

The plan is to employ biomining to manage around 2000 cubic metres of legacy waste near to the recently constructed rehabilitation block. The long-pending redevelopment of Connemara Market had come to a standstill after traders refused to move to the rehabilitation block citing pollution issues. They moved the HC against relocating them without clearing the dumpsite.

Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL), which is executing the redevelopment project, has roped in the Socio Economic Unit Foundation to dispose of the accumulated waste. An SCTL official said that the legacy dumpsite will be cleared in six weeks.