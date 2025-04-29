Thiruvananthapuram corporation initiates measures to clear dumpyard near Palayam market

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following protests by traders and the subsequent intervention by the High Court, the corporation has finally initiated steps to remove legacy waste dumped near Palayam Connemara Market. Traders have been on the warpath over being relocated to a building near the dumpsite to facilitate redevelopment of the century-old market.
The plan is to employ biomining to manage around 2000 cubic metres of legacy waste near to the recently constructed rehabilitation block. The long-pending redevelopment of Connemara Market had come to a standstill after traders refused to move to the rehabilitation block citing pollution issues. They moved the HC against relocating them without clearing the dumpsite.
Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL), which is executing the redevelopment project, has roped in the Socio Economic Unit Foundation to dispose of the accumulated waste. An SCTL official said that the legacy dumpsite will be cleared in six weeks.
Earlier, the civic body had attempted to evict the traders from the market, which led to protests. Connemara Market has around 389 traders. The Rs 113 crore redevelopment project has been pending for years now. “Traders are adamant. They will move only after the removal of waste. We will be able to launch the redevelopment project only after they relocate,” said an official.
Palayam Connemara Merchants Association secretary J Rejas said the traders are being bullied on a daily basis. “Corporation officials have stopped approaching us, but they have assigned goons to threaten the traders. But, we will not move unless they clear the dumpsite and improve ventilation at the rehabilitation block. Also, the corporation has promised us a council decision on the allocation of shops in the redeveloped market. We will move when all these conditions are met,” said Rejas.
As part of the project, a hi-tech fish and meat market would be constructed on the ground floor and the displaced traders will be given designated stalls in the new market. According to SCTL officials, the project will be completed without delay. “We will be able to finish construction and relocate the traders back to the renovated market within a year,” they said.