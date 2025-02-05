Balaramapuram toddler murder case: Uncle to be quizzed in presence of psychologist

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Neyyattinkara First Class Judicial Magistrate Court on Tuesday granted police the custody of Harikumar, the accused in the Balaramapuram toddler murder case, for further questioning. Harikumar is accused of murdering his two-year-old niece, Devendu, by throwing her into a well.

The court has ordered a mental health evaluation to determine if Harikumar has any underlying mental illness. He was taken to a medical college hospital for examination on Tuesday and will be interrogated in the presence of a psychologist. He is expected to remain in custody until Friday.

Harikumar has denied the charges, insisting that he did not kill the child. However, K Sudarshan, the investigating officer, said that Harikumar’s statements have been inconsistent.

The officer said that Harikumar had previously confessed to the crime but frequently retracts his claims. “He fluctuates in his statements. The accused has claimed he is on medication for a mental illness, and he will be questioned with an expert present,” the officer added. According to the remand report, Harikumar harboured intense resentment toward his sister Sreethu, feeling that the child’s presence diminished the affection he received and was disturbed by her crying. The report further indicates that his sister’s disapproval of his extramarital affair added to his hostility.

Meanwhile, astrologer Shankhumukham Devidasan has denied any involvement in the murder of the child. Devidasan said that though he agreed to appear for questioning, he was forcibly taken by police.

“The police have portrayed me as a fraudster in the media. Some individuals are targeting astrology itself. This media campaign amounts to character assassination, and if the defamation continues, I will take action against those journalists,” Devidasan said.