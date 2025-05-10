2021 case of botched cosmetic surgery in Thiruvananthapuram emerges

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: M S Neethu, who lost several of her fingers and toes following a botched cosmetic surgery, is not the sole victim of alleged medical negligence by the Thiruvananthapuram-based clinic. Nearly four years ago, a 46-year-old died allegedly after undergoing liposuction at the same clinic, it has emerged.

According to Ashok Kumar, a city resident, his brother Amrith Raj underwent liposuction surgery at the clinic, then located in Pettah, on July 16, 2021, and died five days later. Ashok alleged that Amrith underwent the procedure following persistent follow-up calls from the clinic.

“He saw an ad of the clinic in Facebook in 2020 and contacted them out of curiosity. However, they kept calling him, as if they desperately wanted him to go through with the procedure,” alleged Ashok. The pandemic delayed the surgery that year.