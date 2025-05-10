Human chain in Kerala's Kattakkada today to combat drug abuse

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a move to put a stop to the growing menace of drug abuse, over one lakh people will come together to form a 18-km-long human chain in Kattakada on Saturday.

The anti-drug movement began on April 16 in the Kattakada Assembly constituency aimed at building people’s resistance against drug use and trafficking.

The human chain will be formed at 4.30 pm from Kundamankadavu to Mandapathinkadavu. Under the leadership of MLA I B Satheesh, residents from all seven panchayats and 22 departments within the constituency will join forces.

In the run-up to the human chain, cultural processions were held across six panchayats in the constituency on May 7 and 8.The campaign began at Mandapathinkadavu, on the banks of Neyyar, under the banner ‘Kattakada against Drugs’ on April 16.