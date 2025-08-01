England get flying start after Atkinson's fifer as India fail to build strong total

LONDON: England needed just half-an-hour and less than six overs to bundle out India on Day 2 of the fifth and final Test here at the Oval on Friday. Shubman Gill and Co in fact lost the last four wickets for just six runs.

Unlike the opening day, it was a bright and sunny day - apt conditions for overnight batters Karun Nair and Washington Sundar - to add to the team's total. The duo, however, could not last long as the visitors could add only 20 runs to their overnight total to get bowled out for 224 in 69.4 overs.



Pacer Josh Tongue, who scalped two wickets on the first day, started the proceedings for the hosts. Unbeaten on 52, Nair got an outside edge off the first delivery of the day but it flew down for four passing through the third slip and gully. Then Tongue bowled one down the leg and Washington flicked it for a four. The first over of the day yielded nine runs, raising hope for India to manage a good total.