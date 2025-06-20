Happy International Yoga Day 2025: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Slogans and Greetings to Share 🧘‍♀️

This International Yoga Day 2025, let your journey begin inward. Yoga is not just a practice; it's a peaceful rebellion against the chaos of the world. Whether it’s a morning stretch or a mindful breath during your lunch break, every moment of stillness counts. Celebrate the gift of self-awareness, strength, and serenity — and inspire others to do the same. Happy Yoga Day to every soul seeking a little more light.

By MK Singh.