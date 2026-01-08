Policing cannot be a university's first response to protest

Once again, Jawaharlal Nehru University has found itself in the middle of a political storm. The script feels painfully familiar—a student protest, slogans caught on video, police complaints, followed by threats of suspension and expulsion. From the 2016 Afzal Guru controversy and the January 2020 violence to the latest protest, JNU continues to be treated less as a university and more as a battleground. The issue this time was sloganeering against the prime minister and the home minister. The university administration called the slogans objectionable and anti-national, filed a police complaint, and warned of strict punishment. Political parties jumped in, each reading the protest through their own lens—frustration, conspiracy or sedition. But the larger question is not about a set of slogans. It is about why student dissent today is viewed with such deep suspicion.

Indian politics is full of leaders who came up through student movements. The J P movement of the 1970s, campus politics in the 1980s, and the Mandal-era protests of the 1990s have shaped the country’s democratic journey. Those movements were loud, angry and often uncomfortable. Yet, they were recognised as political expressions, not treated automatically as crimes. What has changed is not the nature of student protest, but how the State responds to it. Today, dissent is quickly pushed into the category of law and order or national security. Students are no longer seen as young citizens testing ideas and authority, but as troublemakers who need to be disciplined.