Checks needed to avoid another Kaleshwaram

One of the costliest lift irrigation projects in the world, Kaleshwaram was touted as the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi government’s crowning achievement in Telangana. Any debate on its viability or design was dismissed with disdain by the then Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Things came to a head when three piers of the Medigadda barrage, the water source of the mammoth project, sank by a few metres. The auditor general’s report tabled in the state assembly on Thursday finally laid bare the gigantic mess that Kaleshwaram is.

The cost of the Kaleshwaram project is likely to exceed Rs 1,47,427 crore, up from the initial projection of Rs 81,911 crore. The auditor general found the project—which consists of three barrages, 17 reservoirs, several pump houses and canals—unviable for many reasons, prominent being the cost-benefit ratio of just 0.52 paise. The energy cost to operate the project is estimated to be at least around Rs 7,000 crore a year and debt-servicing for the next 14 years is about the same as the project cost. If the project’s objective, which is to irrigate over 18 lakh acres, were met, one could argue that the expenditure was justified.