Record EC hauls must be traced to parties

By now, the enforcement drives have netted more than Rs 8,889 crore, comparable to Rs 3,475.6 crore five years back. One of the major concerns, however, is the rampant use of narcotics during elections, as it accounts for about 44 percent of the total haul, valued at Rs 3,958 crore. In Odisha, the drugs share stands at 29 percent.

Free and fair elections are the cornerstone of a strong democracy. To ensure the sanctity of the most important democratic process, the practice of inducements for votes must be eradicated. The EC’s harder crackdown against elements using money, drugs and alcohol to influence voters is a most welcome step that deserves applause.

However, the fact remains that in many cases the big hauls are barely traced back to the political party or candidate behind such inducements. Unless that is ensured, and the party or candidate is held strictly accountable for violating the very basis of free and fair elections, the raids and seizures will remain just a facile poll-time stunt without bringing any perceivable change in the system.