Record EC hauls must be traced to parties

To say that the 2024 elections would go down as the biggest poll event in terms of political significance would be an understatement. The enormity aside, the intensity with which the election is being fought is equally staggering. The higher the stakes, the stronger is the attempt to influence outcomes through inducements.
In Odisha, where the Lok Sabha and assembly elections are being held simultaneously, the Election Commission’s enforcement drive has led to seizures to the tune of Rs 254 crore. Till the last reports were compiled, the poll body’s squads had hauled up Rs 17.18 crore in cash, drugs worth Rs 74.4 crore, at least Rs 35.8 crore worth of alcohol, besides freebies estimated at Rs 113 crore. Precious metals such as gold valued at Rs 14.35 crore, too, have been seized since March.
To give a perspective, seizures at the 2019 elections—both LS and assembly—were worth Rs 8.18 crore. The staggering 31-fold jump in the value points, in part, to the alacrity with which the election panel has deployed its resources to take on the circulation of inducements. This time, all-India seizures are also set to shatter records.
By now, the enforcement drives have netted more than Rs 8,889 crore, comparable to Rs 3,475.6 crore five years back. One of the major concerns, however, is the rampant use of narcotics during elections, as it accounts for about 44 percent of the total haul, valued at Rs 3,958 crore. In Odisha, the drugs share stands at 29 percent.
Free and fair elections are the cornerstone of a strong democracy. To ensure the sanctity of the most important democratic process, the practice of inducements for votes must be eradicated. The EC’s harder crackdown against elements using money, drugs and alcohol to influence voters is a most welcome step that deserves applause.
However, the fact remains that in many cases the big hauls are barely traced back to the political party or candidate behind such inducements. Unless that is ensured, and the party or candidate is held strictly accountable for violating the very basis of free and fair elections, the raids and seizures will remain just a facile poll-time stunt without bringing any perceivable change in the system.