Two women candidates, one London educated and the other a PhD holder, steal show in Assam

GUWAHATI: Two educated and strong women candidates are proving a point in Assam but not for the ruling BJP.

Fifty-nine of the 722 candidates in the April 9 poll fray are women. Kunki Chowdhury (27) and Gyanashree Bora (34) are the cynosure of all eyes. They are barely a few weeks old in politics.

Both speak well and carry themselves with grace and elegance.

Kunki is London educated, while Gyanashree is a PhD holder, who recently resigned as an assistant lecturer of a college. The two have managed to catch the attention of voters by flagging pertinent issues.

Assam Jatiya Parishad and Raijor Dal, which were born out of the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act agitation, fielded Kunki and Gyanashree from Guwahati Central and Mariani seats respectively.

Kunki is pitted against BJP’s Vijay Kumar Gupta, while Gyanashree is facing the might of the ruling party's Rupjyoti Kurmi whose family has held the Mariani seat since 1991, albeit with a two-year gap between 2004 and 2006. The two young women have pushed the BJP into an aggressive insecurity.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ruffled quite a few feathers by going hard at the family of Kunki, claiming that her Gorkha mother, Sujata Gurung Chowdhury, is a beef eater. Sujata, who is originally from Kalimpong in West Bengal, as well as Kunki dismissed the claims.