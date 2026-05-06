Himanta resigns as Assam CM; oath-taking ceremony likely after May 11

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday resigned along with his cabinet, clearing the way for the formation of a new BJP-led government after the NDA’s decisive victory in the Assembly polls, officials said.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 102 seats in the 126-member Assembly, comfortably crossing the majority mark.

The elections were conducted in a single phase on April 9, with counting of votes held on May 4, confirming the alliance’s return to power with a strong mandate.

"Following the formal notification of the results of #AssamElections2026 and to enable the formation of the new government, Dr @himantabiswa tendered his resignation as Chief Minister along with that of the council of Ministers to Hon'ble Governor Shri @Laxmanacharya54 today at Lok Bhawan," the Chief Minister's Office said in a post on X.

The Governor has accepted the resignation and requested Sarma to continue as the caretaker CM till the new government assumes office, it said.

Later, speaking to reporters outside the Lok Bhawan, Sarma said the oath-taking ceremony is likely to take place after May 11.

“As it was a historic win, we have invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grace the occasion," he said.

The PMO has intimated that Modi is busy till May 11 and he will be able to visit the state after that date, Sarma said.

Asked about the selection of the chief minister, he said: "The BJP has appointed two central observers. In their presence, the legislature party will nominate the leader to become the next CM. After that, NDA constituents will sit and finalise the name. So, we should wait for the process to complete."