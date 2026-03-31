Rahul Gandhi alleges PM Modi wants LDF to win Assembly elections in Kerala

KANNUR: Alleging a 'partnership' between the CPI(M) and the BJP in Kerala, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants the ruling LDF to win the April 9 Assembly elections in the southern state.
Addressing an election rally here, Gandhi reiterated his charge that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is fighting the combined forces of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the BJP.
Two former CPI(M) leaders - V Kunhikrishnan and T K Govindan - who are contesting as independents with the support of the UDF, were also present on the stage.
"This election is a fight between two ideologies - that of the Left Front led by CPI(M) and that of the UDF. For the first time, we are seeing a partnership between the BJP and the Left Front," he said.
He said that it is quite surprising that a Left party is aligning with an extreme Right-wing party, because they have diametrically opposite ideologies.
"So the question is, how is it possible that a Left party combines with a Right-wing party? This is like a puzzle," Gandhi said.
"Some answers to the puzzle are sitting on the stage. There are two veteran leaders from CPI(M) here today. Why are they sitting on our stage and not campaigning for CPI(M) and the chief minister?" he asked.
Gandhi alleged that what is today called the Left Front is no longer a Left or even a centrist formation.
"In fact, they are partnering with the BJP because they are corporate parties. They are no longer parties of the people. The proof is sitting on the stage now. People with Left-minded thinking are with the Congress, and the party is supporting them," he said.
Questioning the BJP's stand in Kerala, Gandhi said that while the prime minister speaks about religion, temples and God elsewhere, he does not raise the Sabarimala gold loss issue in the state.
He alleged that CPI(M) leaders were involved in the gold loss at Sabarimala and accused the BJP of remaining silent on the issue.
"The so-called defender of Hinduism does not speak about Sabarimala when he comes to Kerala.
He wants the Left Front to win the election in the state," Gandhi said.
He further said that Left leaders contesting elections as independents with the support of the UDF show that the CPI(M) is no longer a true Left party.
Gandhi said the reason is that the BJP wants the CPI(M) in power in Kerala.
"Because they know that they can control the CPI(M). They know that they cannot control the UDF and the Congress," he said.
He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi knows that only the Congress, and not the CPI(M), can challenge him across the country.
Gandhi said that whoever stands against the BJP is brutally attacked.
"I have 36 cases against me. My house was taken away. My Lok Sabha membership was taken away. I was interrogated for 55 hours by the ED," he said.
Rahul questioned why central agencies have failed to take action against the chief minister in long-standing corruption cases if he truly poses a threat to the saffron party.
"Explain to me how his children were not interrogated? Explain to me how he is not attacked?" he asked.
He reiterated his criticism of the India-US deal, alleging that Modi has signed away India's future to America.
He criticised the opening up of agriculture to the US, saying it would threaten the existence of small Indian farmers.
"The result will be obvious soon. Indian farmers are going to be crushed," he said.
Gandhi also alleged that Modi has compromised India's energy security, which would affect everyone in the country.
"You will be amazed to know that India can no longer buy oil from whoever it wants. It has to take permission from the US before buying oil. India cannot buy oil from Russia, Iran and Iraq without taking permission from America," he said.
He said that with a war ongoing in West Asia, the consequences of Modi's decisions would be seen in the coming weeks.
He further alleged that the US-India trade deal is linked to the Epstein files and cases registered against industrialist Gautam Adani.
He claimed that the Adani company is the financial backbone of the BJP, which is understood by the US and Trump.
"That is why Trump can abuse the Prime Minister of India. That is why he can publicly say that he can destroy Narendra Modi anytime he wants," he said.
Gandhi reiterated his allegation that just as Trump controls Modi, Modi controls the Chief Minister of Kerala.
"The Chief Minister of Kerala knows that Narendra Modi is not acting on his cases. He knows that Modi has the power to put him in jail right now," he said.
He then assured the people of Kerala that the five guarantees put forward are aimed at ensuring the growth and safety of women in the state.
Gandhi said that, as a former MP from Wayanad, he understands the state's value system.
"Kerala always chooses love over hatred, happiness over anger, humility over arrogance, unity and brotherhood over division. Kerala has always been a non-violent place," he said.
Senior leaders such as K C Venugopal, K Sudhakaran and Sunny Joseph, along with UDF candidates contesting from various constituencies, were present at the event.