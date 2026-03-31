Rahul Gandhi alleges PM Modi wants LDF to win Assembly elections in Kerala

KANNUR: Alleging a 'partnership' between the CPI(M) and the BJP in Kerala, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants the ruling LDF to win the April 9 Assembly elections in the southern state.

Addressing an election rally here, Gandhi reiterated his charge that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is fighting the combined forces of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the BJP.

Two former CPI(M) leaders - V Kunhikrishnan and T K Govindan - who are contesting as independents with the support of the UDF, were also present on the stage.

"This election is a fight between two ideologies - that of the Left Front led by CPI(M) and that of the UDF. For the first time, we are seeing a partnership between the BJP and the Left Front," he said.

He said that it is quite surprising that a Left party is aligning with an extreme Right-wing party, because they have diametrically opposite ideologies.

"So the question is, how is it possible that a Left party combines with a Right-wing party? This is like a puzzle," Gandhi said.

"Some answers to the puzzle are sitting on the stage. There are two veteran leaders from CPI(M) here today. Why are they sitting on our stage and not campaigning for CPI(M) and the chief minister?" he asked.

Gandhi alleged that what is today called the Left Front is no longer a Left or even a centrist formation.

"In fact, they are partnering with the BJP because they are corporate parties. They are no longer parties of the people. The proof is sitting on the stage now. People with Left-minded thinking are with the Congress, and the party is supporting them," he said.