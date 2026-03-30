Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi's silence on Sabarimala issue proof of LDF, BJP nexus in Kerala

PATHANAMTHITTA: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi remained silent on the Sabarimala issue during his Kerala visit, indicating that the BJP-LDF works together.

He said that the prime minister, wherever he goes, talks about temples and religion.

"But somehow, he has forgotten about what happened in Sabarimala during his visit to Palakkad," he said.

"He has forgotten that the Left Front leaders stole from the Ayyappa temple.

He has forgotten that the Left Front leaders took the gold of the Ayyappa temple and replaced it with brass," he alleged in the district where the Lord Ayyappa temple is located.

Gandhi claimed that the prime minister remained silent to avoid damaging the BJP.

"It shows two things. The first is that the BJP and LDF are working together.

The second is that Narendra Modi does not care about religion, Hinduism or temples," he said.

"If it brings votes, he will speak about temples.

If he wants to protect the interests of the LDF, he will not speak about temples," he added.

He said that a UDF government would ensure that those responsible for alleged irregularities related to the temple are punished.

Addressing a Congress election meeting in Adoor here, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha claimed that the party was facing a "combination" of CPI(M) and BJP in the April 9 Assembly elections.

"We are fighting an election against the LDF, which is fully supported by the BJP.

On one side is the UDF and on the other is a CPI(M)-BJP combination," he said.

Many years ago, a famous economist said that there is a hidden hand in the market, and he was making a point about economics.

"But here in the Kerala elections, there is a hidden hand of the BJP," he said.