Poll battle narrows down to straight contest between Dravidian majors in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni

CHENNAI: Though a multi-cornered contest is obvious in Chennai's Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Assembly constituency as elsewhere in the state, the poll battle is seemingly narrowing down between the DMK youth wing chief Udhayanidhi Stalin and AIADMK veteran Adhi Rajaram.

Udhayanidhi, deputy chief minister of Tamil Nadu, is seeking re-election from this constituency that had returned his grandfather and former chief minister, late M Karunanidhi, to the Assembly for three consecutive terms --1996, 2001, and 2006.

Before Udhayanidhi's election in 2021, DMK's J Anbalagan had won from the seat in the 2016 and 2011 elections, and the constituency remains the DMK's bastion.

Aiming to end the family's hold in the constituency, 67-year-old AIADMK veteran Adhi Rajaram, who remained steadfast during the leadership crisis in the party, declining to support T T V Dhinakaran or O Panneerselvam, says he will end DMK's "dominance" here.

"I will win by a huge vote margin and end the family rule in this constituency, which has not seen real development since the last five years," says Rajaram, who had earlier contested from Thousand Lights constituency against M K Stalin but ended as runner-up in 2006.