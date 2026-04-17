Poll battle narrows down to straight contest between Dravidian majors in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni

CHENNAI: Though a multi-cornered contest is obvious in Chennai's Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Assembly constituency as elsewhere in the state, the poll battle is seemingly narrowing down between the DMK youth wing chief Udhayanidhi Stalin and AIADMK veteran Adhi Rajaram.
Udhayanidhi, deputy chief minister of Tamil Nadu, is seeking re-election from this constituency that had returned his grandfather and former chief minister, late M Karunanidhi, to the Assembly for three consecutive terms --1996, 2001, and 2006.
Before Udhayanidhi's election in 2021, DMK's J Anbalagan had won from the seat in the 2016 and 2011 elections, and the constituency remains the DMK's bastion.
Aiming to end the family's hold in the constituency, 67-year-old AIADMK veteran Adhi Rajaram, who remained steadfast during the leadership crisis in the party, declining to support T T V Dhinakaran or O Panneerselvam, says he will end DMK's "dominance" here.
"I will win by a huge vote margin and end the family rule in this constituency, which has not seen real development since the last five years," says Rajaram, who had earlier contested from Thousand Lights constituency against M K Stalin but ended as runner-up in 2006.
In stark contrast, while pitching for Dravidian model 2.O regime, 48-year-old Udhayanidhi goes around appealing to the electorate as "Grandson of M Karunanidhi, son of M K Stalin, on my own behalf and as your "chella pillai" (your fond child) for a decisive victory to the DMK."
Actor-politician Vijay's TVK candidate D Selvam, and former film director Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate Ayisha Begam are also in the fray for the April 23 Assembly election.
The results will be declared on May 4.
Rajaram, who had unsuccessfully contested against Udhayanidhi's father, M K Stalin, in the Kolatur constituency in the 2021 election, has been fielded from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni this time to take on the DMK youth wing secretary.
He has been actively campaigning in the constituency, highlighting the need to improve civic amenities and road infrastructure.
Displaying a 2017 photo of AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami prostrating at the feet of V K Sasikala, former aide of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, and ridiculing his elevation as chief minister appears to be the central theme of Udhayanidhi's campaign in this 2026 Assembly election.
During the last Assembly election, Udhayanidhi went around the state displaying a brick with the words "AIIMS" etched on it, mocking the Centre for the inordinate delay in the construction of the AIIMS project in Madurai.
However, Palaniswami responded by criticising Udhayanidhi and said the latter lacked "dignity and discipline" in his criticism.
Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Assembly constituency is one of the six segments in the Chennai Central Lok Sabha Constituency, and it encompasses many scenic locations, including the iconic Marina Beach and the landmark M A Chidambaram Stadium.
Udhayanidhi had won his electoral debut by a margin of 69,355 votes, defeating A V A Kassali of the PMK in 2021.
The DMK leader undertook a door-to-door campaign in Chepauk and highlighted the DMK government's welfare initiatives.
The people would get more development if they gave a second consecutive term for the party to rule, he said.
"We highlighted the welfare schemes implemented by our government for minorities, including Christians, during the five-year Dravidian model rule led by Chief Minister M K Stalin.
We will firmly protect Tamil Nadu and the minorities from religious fascist forces under the leadership of our leader (M K Stalin). Let fascism disappear, let secular unity grow," the DMK youth wing secretary said.
The constituency is not without local issues.
Ageing civic infrastructure, frequent traffic snarls, inundation during monsoons and fewer civic amenities are among the major problems affecting the people here.
As of 2026, the constituency has 1,63,866 voters.